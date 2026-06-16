 Runnin' Rebels put up 26 runs to sweep doubleheader from Utah Yaks - East Idaho News
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Runnin’ Rebels put up 26 runs to sweep doubleheader from Utah Yaks

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO — The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels swept a doubleheader from the Utah Yaks on Monday, taking the first game 16-6 and the second 10-9.

Grayson Lish finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the first game.

Dawsyn Peterson, Giovanni Aguilar, Tyler Adams, and Justin Baker each drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels.

Peterson struck out seven to earn the five-inning complete-game win.

The Runnin’ Rebels (9-10) rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh in the second game to secure the sweep.

Carter Carey had the key hit in the seventh, lining a single center that scored Mason Andersen and Aguilar. The go-ahead run scored on an error.

Aguilar finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

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