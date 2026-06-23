Teen found inside clothes dryer leads to kidnapping arrest in Florida - East Idaho News

KEY LARGO, Florida — A Florida man has been arrested after deputies say a teenage girl was found hidden inside a clothes dryer at his Key Largo home.

Christopher Michael Veit, 53, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, interference with child custody and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Miramar Drive around 11:45 a.m. after the teenage victim, who is from outside the county, called 911 and reported she was being held hostage.

When deputies arrived, they found the girl inside a clothes dryer.

Investigators say Veit restrained the victim, placed her in the dryer and took her cellphone after she told him she wanted to leave.

During the investigation, police also discovered several sheets of counterfeit currency, prompting notification of the U.S. Secret Service.

Detectives said they learned there had been an ongoing sexual relationship between Veit and the victim.

The girl was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for evaluation before being released to a family member.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say additional charges could be filed.