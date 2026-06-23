Three-day music festival coming to historic Ashton Opera House - East Idaho News

ASHTON — The fourth annual Meadowlark Music Festival is coming to the Ashton Opera House this week, promising a lineup of 27 performances of Americana and more from June 25 through June 27.

Organizers say this is the first year the music festival will be held at the opera house, which has a rich local history.

“The Ashton Opera House has been a gathering place for over a century — built in a railroad town on the edge of Yellowstone country, weathered by Idaho winters, and still standing on Fremont Street where the locals have always known to find good company,” the Meadowlark Music Festival website states. “For three nights this June, we’re filling it the way it was meant to be filled: with songs.”

The headliner for Thursday night is Zach Nytomt from Austin, Texas. The headliner for Friday evening is Jeff Crosby from northern Idaho. The headliner for Saturday is Andrew Shappard and Mothership from Boise. A full list of performers and their bios is available on the Meadowlark Music Festival website.

Dan Simms, promoter of the music fest and founder of the Meadowlark Foundation that runs it, told EastIdahoNews.com he is particularly excited about Violet Phoenix, an 11-year-old singer from Billings, Montana.

“She came last year to our festival and just stole the hearts of the crowd,” Simms said. “I’m really excited for her.”

Simms said he’s also really looking forward to Stubborn Moth, a talented jazz band that includes Jon Armstrong, director of jazz studies and commercial music at Idaho State University.

The music festival will also have concessions, including the Fiesta Box, a local Mexican food truck, and pizza provided by 511 Main.

At the time of this article’s publishing, tickets are $20 for Thursday, $34 for Friday, $56 for Saturday and $99 for a weekend pass to all three days’ performances. But after Wednesday at midnight, a weekend pass will be $111. Tickets are available on the music fest’s website.

The Ashton Opera House is located at 533 Fremont Street, Ashton.

“It’s a great lineup,” Simms said. “We’d sure love people to come and get to experience this cool venue and beautiful setting here in Ashton.”