We found the Smokin' Gun for incredible barbecue in east Idaho - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — If there were ever a smoking gun in the search for great barbecue, you’d find it on Walker Street in Blackfoot.

Clint and Jeanne Leyland opened Smokin’ Gun Barbecue 11 years ago and have hit the target with moist meats, delicious sides and a variety of options that leave customers coming back for more.

The most eye-catching and biggest item on the menu is the Desperado. The massive sandwich consists of chicken strips, brisket, pulled pork, bacon and jalapenos smothered in cheese sauce – all stuffed between two buns. We tried it and trust me, it will fill you up!

The Smokin’ Gun Barbecue Desperado sandwich. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

If you prefer something a bit smaller, the Outlaw might tickle your taste buds. This is a sandwich stacked with brisket, onion rings, bacon, banana peppers and housemade sauce.

All the sandwiches come with your choice of a side – baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, mac n cheese, hush puppies or, the most popular option, fresh cut French fries. And be sure you try them with the fry sauce – delish!

Clint Leyland owns Smokin’ Gun Barbecue with his wife Jeanne Leyland. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Clint Leyland says they are constantly experimenting with different concoctions in the kitchen and “when we get bored, we just start throwing things together and say, ‘Let’s try this!'”

The ribs are one of the most popular items at Smokin’ Gun, and if you prefer white meat, you can’t go wrong with the smoked turkey. It’s moist, flavorful and melts in your mouth (likely because of the butter baste).

Smokin’ Gun Barbecue serves ribs, turkey, and other meats. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Smokin’ Gun Barbecue is located at 544 East Walker Street in Blackfoot and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. – but arrive early because once the food is sold out, the doors are closed!

Watch out video about Smokin’ Gun in the video player above.