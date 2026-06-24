Whoopee Days Rodeo saddles up for America's 250th with flags, fireworks and surprises - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Fairgrounds is decked out with 250 American flags as the board gears up for the 97th annual Whoopee Days Rodeo.

The three-day event kicks off Thursday night and continues through Saturday. It will begin nightly at 6:15 p.m. with mutton bustin’ competition, and the rodeo will get underway at 7 p.m.

Bret Bagley, a member of the Madison County Fair Board, tells EastIdahoNews.com fair-goers can expect a lot of the same activities as in previous years, but there are a few surprises in store to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

There will be a theme each night of the rodeo, with Thursday being family night sponsored by the Bank of Commerce.

“It’s a good night for families to come out. They can purchase a four-pack of tickets for $40 in any configuration,” Bagley says.

Friday night is cancer awareness night, sponsored by Madison Health. On that night, Raffle tickets will be sold to raise funds for cancer care kits to help those in need. Each ticket will be entered into a drawing for a new Ford Bronco from Woody Smith Ford. The drawing will happen that night, and the recipient does not have to be present to win.

After Friday’s rodeo, Roots and Boots will host country dancing in the arena.

The final night, on Saturday, is patriot night, sponsored by Official Patriot Gear, a clothing store in Rexburg.

“We have a spectacular rodeo planned. I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but the opening ceremonies will be amazing!” Bagley says.

Opening ceremonies at the Whoopee Days Rodeo in 2025. | Courtesy Bret Bagley

It will culminate with a fireworks show on Saturday night to end the celebration.

“The flags are up now; it’s really cool to drive by and take a look. Those flags, also sponsored by the Bank of Commerce, line the fence and go around the fairgrounds. They will be displayed for the duration of the rodeo,” Bagley says. “We’re really excited to celebrate America 250 at Whoopee Days, and we hope people feel patriotic.”

Whoopee Days got its start in 1929. In those days, Bagley says it was a weeklong celebration. Local businessmen and members of the community held a celebration to preserve the fairgrounds, which were privately owned at the time.

“They helped raise funds for the fairgrounds and eventually transferred ownership of the fairgrounds to the county. That’s how it’s been ever since,” says Bagley.

The event’s name, Whoopee Days, comes from a popular song of the era called “Making Whoopee.” Eddie Cantor first sang it in a musical called “Whoopee,” according to Wikipedia, but Bing Crosby later recorded a version of it that rose to No. 8 on the Billboard Charts.

The phrase was originally a reference to a marriage celebration. Through the years, it’s become a euphemism for sex. For the Madison County Fair Board event, the reference is about celebrating and having fun.

RELATED | The Madison County Fairgrounds will be moving in a few years after new property purchased

In 2024, the fair board announced it had acquired an 80-acre parcel several miles north of Bear World, on the west side of the Thornton exit off U.S. Highway 20, to relocate the fairgrounds. The current 30-acre site at 460 West 2nd North is bursting at the seams, and more space is needed.

Bagley says the board is working to acquire funding to begin construction on the new fairgrounds, but it’s hard to say when the project will get underway.

“We still don’t have a timeline on that — a lot rides on funding and some architectural stuff,” Bagley explains. “We’re trying to figure out the best way to go about this without having to increase taxes.”

Bagley noted that the 100th anniversary of Whoopee Days is coming in 2029, which might be a good timeline to aim for completion.

“We’re all pretty excited (about the project). If the county let us, I’m sure we’d all be out there with shovels trying to get it done,” he says. “It’s been interesting to learn the process that local government has to go through to make it happen. We’re hoping (it happens) sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Bagley says Whoopee Days has been a sell-out event for the past decade, and this year is already on track to beat out last year’s attendance record. They’ve added a third night in recent years to accommodate more people, but he’s encouraging people to buy tickets now to ensure they have a seat.

To buy tickets or learn more, click here.