Yellowstone Bear World evacuated following bomb threat - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Yellowstone Bear World received a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

The park has been evacuated and deputies are on the scene. The threat is contained to the park and not affecting nearby homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Guests tell EastIdahoNews.com they were told to leave Yellowstone Bear World.

This is the second bomb threat in eastern Idaho in just two days. On Sunday, Zoo Idaho closed after receiving a threat. The Pocatello Police Department and FBI investigated the situation and determined it was a hoax. The zoo reopened on Tuesday morning.

Around 40 zoos and aquariums across the United States have responded to bombing and shooting threats in recent months that turned out to be hoaxes, according to a report from the New York Times.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more information.