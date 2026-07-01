1 dead, 2 airlifted after late-night ATV crash in Elmore County - East Idaho News

PINE – Idaho State Police is investigating a late night single vehicle fatality crash in Elmore County.

It happened Friday at 10:19 p.m. at the intersection of Lester Creek Road and Bombs Away Lane near Pine, Idaho, along the south fork of the Boise River.

A 47-year-old man from Gooding — his name was not specified — was headed north on Lester Creek Road in a 2026 Kawasaki ATV/UTV. He had two passengers with him: a 33- year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both from Gooding. As the Kawasaki was navigating the curve, it went off the right shoulder and hit a tree. The Kawasaki came to a stop in the middle of the road and blocked the intersection.

Although everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, the driver was killed. An air ambulance flew both passengers to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not reported.

The intersection remained blocked for about four hours while emergency personnel on scene. It’s since been reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

Idaho State Police is grateful to those who helped in the response, including Elmore County Deputies, Mountain Home EMS, Mountain Home Rescue, Pine EMS and Pine Rescue.