14 pets are waiting for a forever home at Snake River Animal Shelter - East Idaho News

Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls will return with a featured Pet of the Week soon, but this week it’s highlighting animals looking for a forever home in the video above.

Five cats and nine dogs are available for adoption, for a total of 14 pets. Among them are Besty, a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair female cat, and a 3-year-old mixed-breed male dog named Carl.

To see the animals in person or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.