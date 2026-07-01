Boil advisory issued for private well owners in Island Park due to suspected E. coli contamination - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil water advisory for residents near Big Springs Avenue in Island Park.

E. coli bacteria were found in multiple wells during recent on-site testing in the area near Mack’s Inn/SpringHill Suites on Big Springs Avenue, according to a Wednesday news release from the DEQ.

“Until further notice from DEQ, residents, visitors and businesses connected to private wells are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming, or use bottled water,” the release states.

DEQ also recommends using boiled or bottled water to make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, and in food preparations.

The private wells are not under the boil order because they have not been tested, so contamination cannot be confirmed. DEQ is encouraging private well owners to test their wells for bacteria. More information on testing private wells is available at deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/groundwater/wells/, the agency said..

A boil order has been issued for the Big 12 Water Association and Yellowstone RV Park at Mack’s Inn due to positive E. coli test results. DEQ says testing of public water systems in the area is ongoing, and includes:

Mack’s Inn/Springhill Suites

Big 12 Water Association

Yellowstone RV Park at Mack’s Inn

Thompson Well

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and fever, according to the Cleveland Clinic. E. coli also poses a greater risk for infants, children, the elderly and those with weakened or compromised immune symptoms.

DEQ says the boil water advisory will be lifted once samples in the affected areas no longer show signs of the bacteria.

For more information on testing your private well, click here or visit deq.idaho.gov.