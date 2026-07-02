City of Idaho Falls partners with Community Food Basket to raise $25,000 in 25 Hours to fight hunger - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls is partnering with the Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls to launch a community fundraising effort in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, encouraging residents to help support local families facing food insecurity.

The online giving campaign, titled “$25,000 in 25 Hours,” will begin at noon on Friday, July 3, and continue through 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Donations can be made through the Community Food Basket’s Venmo account, with organizers hoping to raise $25,000 during the 25-hour period.

City officials say the fundraiser is intended to unite the community during the Independence Day holiday while supporting the Community Food Basket’s mission of providing food assistance to individuals and families throughout eastern Idaho.

“America 250 is a celebration of our nation’s history, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the values that continue to bring us together,” Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw said in a statement. “The spirit of America has always been rooted in people coming together to support one another, and the $25,000 in 25 Hours campaign gives our community a chance to live out those values right here in Idaho Falls. Whether you can give $2.50 or $2,500, every contribution is meaningful and will make a difference.”

According to organizers, all proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls to help sustain its year-round efforts to provide food and resources to residents in need. The nonprofit relies entirely on community donations to continue its services.

“Community support is what keeps our shelves stocked and our doors open,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls. “Even small donations can have a big impact — just $1 can be turned into $4.80 worth of food helping provide meals to families in our local community. Every contribution during the campaign helps us provide meals to local families facing hunger and food insecurity.”

Jackson said the organization is grateful for the city’s partnership and the support of donors as demand for food assistance continues to grow.

Donations may be made through the Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls Venmo account or through the organization’s website.