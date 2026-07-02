COURTROOM INSIDER | $8 million price tag for Bryan Kohberger? - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s been exactly one year since Bryan Kohberger accepted a plea agreement. Now the numbers are coming in about how much his murder investigation cost the state of Idaho.

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Kevin Fixler joins Nate Eaton to talk about what he’s uncovered.

Then Steve Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’s father, joins Nate to discuss a new foundation the family has launched in her honor. You can learn more about the Murder Has a Name Foundation here.

Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.