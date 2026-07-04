COURTROOM INSIDER | Charlie Kirk & Tyler Robinson: What to expect at perliminary hearing next week - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Charlie Kirk & Tyler Robinson: What to expect at perliminary hearing next weekPublished at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutors have to show there is enough evidence that Tyler Robinson likely committed the crime he’s accused of.
Nate Eaton breaks down the facts, key witnesses and what to expect during the five-day hearing next week.
Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.