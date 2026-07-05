 Expect southbound delays between Pocatello and Inkom, ISP says - East Idaho News
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Expect southbound delays between Pocatello and Inkom, ISP says

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Jordan Ormond

Jordan Ormond, EastIdahoNews.com

Traffic on Interstate 15 is backed up from Idaho Falls to Inkom
Idaho State Police said to “expect heavy traffic” between Pocatello and Inkom in the southbound lanes of Interstate I-15 and Old U.S. Highway 91 on Sunday. In this file image, traffic is backed up on I-15 between Idaho Falls and Inkom on July 6, 2025. | Courtesy Tyler Johnson
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POCATELLO — If you’re headed south on Interstate 15 or Old U.S. Highway 91 on Sunday, be prepared to hit traffic.

In an afternoon social media post, Idaho State Police said to “expect heavy traffic” between Pocatello and Inkom in the southbound lanes of both thoroughfares.

“Plan ahead, allow extra travel time and maintain a safe following distance,” the post reads.

A reason for the backups was not given, but construction in the area has reduced traffic to one lane. It’s also a holiday weekend, and AAA predicted that many motorists would be on the road on Sunday.

For the latest updates on traffic in your area, visit 511.idaho.gov.

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