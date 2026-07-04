Idaho counties to receive $49.6 million in payment in lieu of taxes for federal public lands - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – Idaho’s 44 counties are set to receive a total of around $49.6 million to cover lost revenue from the lack of property taxes on federal public lands within their boundaries.

The federal government annually provides local governments that include large swaths of federal lands with “payment in lieu of taxes,” or PILT, funding to help cover costs to provide community services.

“Idaho’s counties are responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, and dependable PILT funding helps them meet community service demands,” Idaho Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo said in a press release. “These payments help local governments make long-term investments in roads, emergency services and other essential priorities while recognizing the economic realities created by federal land ownership. I will continue advocating for policies that give Idaho’s rural communities the certainty and resources they need to succeed.”

The U.S. Department of the Interior collects revenue from commercial activity on public lands, and a portion of that revenue is shared with states and counties based on the number of acres of federal land within the county and the population.

Elmore County will get the largest payment, according to the Department of Interior, with nearly $3.6 million. Elmore County has more than 1.3 million acres of public lands. Cassia County will receive the second largest payment, at around $3.1 million, followed by Blaine County at around $3 million.

“Every Idaho county contains federal land, making PILT funding critical to maintaining the roads and essential services Idahoans rely on each day,” said Idaho Republican U.S. Jim Risch in the press release. “These payments ensure Idaho’s rural communities can offset the loss of revenue from nontaxable federal land.”