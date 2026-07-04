Idaho Falls Fire Department urges fireworks safety after two vegetation fires - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is urging the public to use extreme caution with fireworks after two fireworks-caused vegetation fires near Comish Lane and High Willow Lane ignited simultaneously on the evening of July 3, stretching local firefighting resources and creating a serious threat to nearby homes.

The two fires were reported around 10 p.m. in nearby locations. Together, they burned approximately 5 acres before firefighters stopped their progression. While the fires posed a significant risk to nearby homes and properties, no structures were damaged and no evacuations were required.

Courtesy Lauri Watson

Firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Central Fire District, Ucon Fire Department, Bonneville County Fire District No. 1, and Shelley Fire Department responded to the incidents. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Emergency Management also provided critical support. Idaho Falls Fire Department crews remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the area after the fires were extinguished.

“These fires are a reminder of how quickly conditions can change,” said Fire Chief Johan Olson. “We are experiencing extremely dry conditions, and even legal, consumer-grade fireworks can start fast-moving fires. Last night’s incidents required virtually all of the local firefighting resources available. We were fortunate that no lives, homes, or other property were lost.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is asking residents to carefully follow all laws governing fireworks and to use caution not only while lighting fireworks but also when preparing areas for their use. Small sparks from fireworks, vehicles, equipment, or other ignition sources can quickly ignite dry vegetation and spread rapidly.

“When multiple fires happen at the same time, our available resources become limited,” Olson said. “Every unnecessary fire has the potential to delay emergency response elsewhere or grow beyond our ability to contain it quickly. We need everyone’s help to reduce that risk.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department encourages everyone celebrating the holiday weekend to make responsible choices, remain aware of their surroundings, and remember that preventing a fire is far easier than stopping one once it starts.