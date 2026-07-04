Man airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle crash near Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a two–vehicle injury crash in Boise County.

It happened at 12:19 p.m. on ID Highway 21 near milepost 31.

A 27-year-old Idaho City man — whom Idaho State Police did not identify by name — was headed south in an orange 2025 KTM, which is a Boise Search and Rescue unit. He hit a 46-year-old Medford, Oregon man driving a blue Ford Bronco.

Although the KTM rider was wearing a helmet, an air ambulance flew him to the hospital with serious injuries. The Bronco driver was wearing a seatbelt. He had minor or no injuries, according to Idaho State Police.

The road was blocked for about 24 minutes.

Idaho City Police Department, Boise County Search and Rescue, and Air St Lukes helped ISP in the response.