'Minions & Monsters' forgot the secret that made us love the little yellow sidekicks - East Idaho News

There’s an old saying that you can have too much of a good thing.

“Minions & Monsters” may be the best recent example of that idea.

There was a time when the Minions were comedy gold. They’d wander into a scene in a “Despicable Me” movie, speak their delightfully nonsensical language, accidentally destroy something expensive, and disappear before the joke wore out.

They weren’t the main attraction. They were the surprise that made an already good movie even better.

Somewhere along the way, though, someone decided the best part of the meal should become the entire meal.

That’s where “Minions & Monsters” runs into trouble.

The movie didn’t forget how to make the Minions funny.

It forgot why they were funny in the first place.

A familiar setup with a strange detour

Like previous “Minions” movies, this one begins with the little yellow troublemakers searching for the biggest, baddest villain worthy of their loyalty. It’s familiar territory, but it works well enough to get things rolling.

From there, however, the movie takes an unexpected turn into Golden Age Hollywood. The setting is fun, offering plenty of opportunities for visual jokes and playful nods to classic filmmaking. It’s a clever idea and one of the movie’s more interesting directions.

The problem is that the title promises “Minions & Monsters”, but the monsters barely show up for much of the movie. Instead, the story spends a surprising amount of time wandering through Hollywood antics before finally returning to the creatures promised on the poster.

By the time the monsters finally become central to the story, it almost feels like the movie has started over with an entirely different adventure.

It’s not that any one idea is bad. It’s that they never quite come together into one cohesive story.

The laughs are still there

To be fair, the Minions still know how to make people laugh.

Their physical comedy remains charming, the gibberish language somehow continues to work, and several visual gags earned genuine laughs from both my kids and me.

If you’ve got younger kids, they’ll likely have a blast. Older audiences may find themselves laughing in bursts but wishing there were a little more to hold everything together.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures – © Universal Pictures

The secret was never the Minions

The biggest issue with “Minions & Monsters” isn’t that the little yellow troublemakers suddenly stopped being funny.

They didn’t.

The problem is that Hollywood sometimes misunderstands why audiences fall in love with certain characters in the first place.

Supporting characters have one of the best jobs in storytelling. They get to arrive, steal a scene, make us laugh, and then step aside before the joke wears thin.

Think about some of your favorite side characters. They’re memorable because they add something to the story, not because they are the story.

Comedy, especially, needs contrast.

The funniest moments often happen when someone serious reacts to someone ridiculous. The chaos works because someone else is trying desperately to keep things under control. Remove that balance, and eventually the chaos stops feeling surprising.

That’s where “Minions & Monsters” struggles.

The filmmakers clearly understand how to write Minion jokes. There are enough visual gags and absurd moments here to earn plenty of laughs.

What they seem to have forgotten is that jokes alone rarely carry a movie.

Story does.

When the movie jumps from searching for a villain to old Hollywood to monsters that don’t arrive until much later, it starts to feel less like one adventure and more like a collection of comedy sketches stitched together.

The Minions are still doing exactly what they’ve always done.

The story around them just isn’t giving those moments the same impact.

Hollywood makes this mistake more often than you’d think.

A supporting character catches fire, audiences cheer, merchandise flies off the shelves and suddenly the obvious answer seems to be giving that character an entire movie.

Sometimes it works.

More often, though, studios confuse popularity with purpose.

Loving a character isn’t the same as wanting two hours with that character.

Some personalities shine brightest in smaller doses.

That’s what made the Minions special in the first place.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures – © Universal Pictures

Final thoughts

“Minions & Monsters” isn’t a bad movie.

There are laughs to be had, younger audiences will probably have a great time, and the animation is as colorful and energetic as ever.

I just couldn’t shake the feeling that the movie misunderstood its greatest strength.

The Minions were never the whole recipe.

They were the ingredient that made everything else taste a little better.

Maybe that’s true outside of movies, too.

Some of life’s best things aren’t meant to dominate every moment. They’re the spice that makes the meal memorable, not the meal itself. Sometimes, leaving people wanting just a little more is the very thing that makes them want to come back.