Museum of Idaho to screen 'Young Washington' with post-film discussion led by Jim Francis - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho.

Museum of Idaho will continue its popular film series with a special screening of the new blockbuster film “Young Washington,” followed by a discussion led by Idaho Falls educator, historian, and public servant Jim Francis.

The film screening serves as a supplement to the Museum of Idaho’s all-new, locally curated exhibit commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, Declaration: 250 Years of US.

The program will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at Centre Twin Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m. The film is rated PG-13. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Review: ‘Young Washington’ reminded me what patriotism actually looks like

Before he became the first president of the United States, George Washington faced the chaos and uncertainty of war as a young military officer on the American frontier. Young Washington follows his early struggles with honor, leadership, loyalty, and identity during a pivotal period that helped shape both the man and the future of a nation.

The film stars Andy Serkis, Ben Kingsley, William Franklyn-Miller, and other notable Hollywood stars.

Following the screening, Francis will lead a discussion exploring the historical context of Washington’s early military years, the Revolutionary era, and the forces that influenced America’s first president. Francis spent more than three decades teaching history at Idaho Falls High School and is widely known throughout the community for his engaging approach to American history and civic discussion. A former Idaho Teacher of the Year, he currently serves as President of the Idaho Falls City Council.

The screening is part of the Museum of Idaho’s ongoing film series, which pairs notable films with educational lectures and community discussions.

Over the past several years, the series has featured screenings and expert conversations in partnership with local organizations and scholars, including a recent screening of Jurassic Park with Idaho State University this past spring. Previous screenings at Centre Twin Theatre have included Oppenheimer and The Arc of Oblivion.

Camille Farac, MOI Director of Marketing, expressed, “The museum’s Young Washington film screening and discussion is a perfect supplement to a visit to our new America250 exhibit, Declaration: 250 Years of US. The exhibit features lots of rare Revolutionary War artifacts from local collectors, historical insights, and surprising connections to Idaho. We’re excited to offer the public a chance to enjoy both the exhibit and film screening event as we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.”

Special thanks to Royal Theatres for making this event possible.