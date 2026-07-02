Riverbend Awareness Project focuses on water safety this month - East Idaho News

Idaho offers so many fun ways to enjoy the water during the summer. This July, the Riverbend Awareness Project is focusing on how we can enjoy those activities while keeping safety top of mind.

Sergeants Bryan Lovell and Mike Vasquez from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office joined the podcast to share their knowledge and experience around water safety. From understanding changing water conditions and cold water shock to life jacket basics and emergency preparedness, they discussed practical ways we can stay safer and improve outcomes during water emergencies.

Learn more about water safety and drowning prevention in July’s episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project. Find episodes wherever you listen to podcasts or on the Riverbend Media Group Podcast page here.