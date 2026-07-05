Salt Lake Temple ready for seismic activity - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took a massive step towards completing its renovation of the Salt Lake Temple this past week, as installation of an earthquake stabilization system was completed.

The temple now rests on its new base isolation system after crews removed more than 1,500 bolts connecting 392 plates to the base isolators, the church announced on Tuesday. These plates kept the 98 base isolators — located 20 feet under the temple — stabilized during their installation and weight transfer.

“This is a milestone moment for this whole project,” said Brad Bohne, general superintendent with Jacobsen Construction, which is overseeing the lengthy renovation process.

One of the 98 base isolators with plates located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seen on June 25. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews remove bolts from one of the 98 base isolators located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 25. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Salt Lake Temple renovation has been planned for two decades and has been under construction for more than six years.

“The temple is set free,” Bohne said. “Free to move now during an earthquake, so a big deal for us.”

According to the church, the base isolators allow the ground to move up to 5 feet in any direction if the earth shakes, stabilizing the foundation of the temple. Elder Dale G. Renlund, a member of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said this system will make earthquakes measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale feel like a 5.2 instead.

“The system is unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Nathan Espinoza, assistant project manager with Jacobsen Construction.

Crews remove bolts from one of the 98 base isolators located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 25. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While the isolators were installed underground, work continued on the surface. Crews are now installing snowmelt tubing under the stone paving immediately outside the temple, which will help with snow removal during the winter months.

Both sets of oak doors have been reinstalled on the exterior of the temple. The west doors returned in early June, while the east doors were reinstalled between June 23 and June 25.

Crews reinstall one of the east doors on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 24. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This temple is going to be completed; we’re going to have it open and then rededicated,” said Richard Sutton, senior director in the Temple Department over the Salt Lake Temple Celebration. “And the Salt Lake Temple will be back in operation for worship of Jesus Christ.”

Inside the temple, the church announced that carpets had been installed in the celestial room and surrounding study areas. Chandeliers have been installed in the building’s east baptismal font and other rooms and hallways.

Newly installed carpet in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pictured on June 23. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Close-up of the newly installed carpet in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pictured on June 23.| Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Beautiful chandelier above the baptismal font on the east side of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pictured on June 23. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration remains on track to begin April 5, 2027. The temple will be open to the public for tours between April 5 and Oct. 1, 2027. Applications to volunteer, perform or guide during the celebration are open through July 15 this year.