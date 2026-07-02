Semi crashes near Fort Hall early Thursday morning - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A semi-truck overturned early Thursday morning on Interstate 86 in Power County, temporarily blocking traffic, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. near mile marker 58.

Investigators said a 45-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2020 Kenworth semi eastbound on I-86 when he lost control of the truck. The semi traveled into the median, overturned, and came to rest in the left lane.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

The right lane was blocked for about two hours while crews worked at the scene.