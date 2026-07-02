Sharkfest is back and Emmy is interviewing shark ecologist Dr. Katy Ayres - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

National Geographic has lots of exciting SharkFest programming returning on Sunday, July 5, and today I’m excited to speak with shark ecologist Dr. Katy Ayres. She is originally from England and has worked on marine conservation projects in Fiji, New Zealand and the Galapagos.

She’s a marine scientist through and through, with a focus on studying shark aggregations within marine protected areas in Baja California Sur. Dr. Ayres also remotely analyzes shark movement data for a nonprofit organization and works as a shark safety diver, guiding snorkeling excursions with pelagic sharks.

Here’s what I asked her:

What do you think people misunderstand about sharks?

Why are sharks important to the ocean?

What got you into researching and working with sharks?

What have you learned about your own life by observing sharks?

What is a shark doctor called?

Is it true that sharks go into a frenzy if one drop of blood enters the water?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Dr. Ayres in the video player above and follow her on Instagram here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.