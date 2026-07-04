Traffic routes, road closures, activities and more. What you need to know about the 4th of July in Idaho Falls. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City is preparing for its biggest and best 4th of July ever. With more than 200,000 people expected to celebrate Independence Day in Idaho Falls, the city is encouraging residents and visitors to plan ahead for road closures, traffic delays, community events and to support local families by taking part in the “$25,000 in 25 Hours” online giving campaign for the Community Food Basket.

Road Closures & Traffic

Residents and visitors should expect significant traffic delays throughout the day, especially near downtown and Snake River Landing.

A complete list of road closures and traffic information is available on the City’s Independence Day webpage for the Liberty on Parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Visit Melaleuca’s website to view their parking map for the Freedom Celebration.

Key reminders

Temporary road closures will be in effect for the Liberty on Parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

South Tourist Park and Ryder Park are closed to public vehicles, boats and campers/RVs beginning July 3 at 11 a.m. They will reopen at noon on July 5.

No parking is allowed on Snake River Parkway, Pioneer Road, Event Center Drive, Sunnyside (between I-15 and Yellowstone Highway), or Yellowstone Highway (between Sunnyside and Pancheri). Vehicles parked in these areas may be ticketed or towed.

Following the fireworks, exiting parking areas may take up to two hours. Plan ahead and be patient.

Safety Reminders

Help make the holiday safe for everyone:

Call 911 only for emergencies. For non-emergency assistance, call (208) 529-1200.

Cell phone service near Snake River Landing will likely be limited due to large crowds. Make a plan with your family and designate a meeting place.

Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted along parade routes or at Snake River Landing during community events.

No drones, alcohol, or ATVs are allowed at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

Stay out of the Snake River, canals and water features.

If using legal “safe and sane” fireworks at home, keep water nearby, supervise children closely, and never use fireworks near dry vegetation.

Support the Community Food Basket

As part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the City of Idaho Falls is partnering with the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls for the “$25,000 in 25 Hours” online giving challenge. The fundraiser begins at noon on July 3 and continues through 1 p.m. on July 4, with all donations supporting local families facing food insecurity.

Whether you give $2.50 or $2,500, every contribution helps the Community Food Basket continue providing meals and resources to those in need. Residents are encouraged to donate through the Community Food Basket’s Venmo account (preferred) or website during the 25-hour campaign.

Event Highlights

Residents and visitors can enjoy a full day of community events, including:

FireKracker 5K – 7 a.m.

Liberty on Parade – 9 a.m.

Idaho Falls Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Idaho Falls Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverfest at Snake River Landing – beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Funland – Noon to 8 p.m.

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration Fireworks – approximately 10 p.m.

As Idaho Falls joins communities across the nation in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, the city thanks residents and visitors for planning ahead and helping make this Independence Day a safe, enjoyable and memorable celebration for all.