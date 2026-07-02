'Very close to death': Stepmother sentenced to prison after teen was found weighing 35 pounds - East Idaho News

APPLETON (WLUK) – Melissa Goodman, the stepmother of a teenager who was hospitalized weighing just 35 pounds, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

Goodman, 51, is married to the victim’s father. She previously pleaded no contest to one count of chronic neglect of a child – consequence is great bodily harm, one count of chronic neglect of a child – consequence is emotional damage, and one count of false imprisonment.

Melissa Goodman, the stepmother of a teenager who was hospitalized weighing just 35 pounds, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison. (WLUK)

She was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.

In court Wednesday, an audio statement by the teen was played. In it, she described the abuse by her father that she suffered while Goodman didn’t intervene. Goodman also berated her and made her feel worthless, the girl said.

“You really ruined my childhood, and it hurts that you did. You isolated me from my family, the only ones who actually cared. You had the choice to help when I needed it, but instead you joined in on the abuse and neglect. So I hope you have fun in jail because that’s where you need to be,” the teen said.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Duquaine said the girl is healthier now, but may face life-long impacts from the prolonged malnourishment.

Goodman apologized, saying it didn’t seem as bad at the time, but now, looking back, she understands how terrible it was.

Judge Metropulos compared the photos of the teen to what his father saw in the Holocaust during WWII.

“And I’m sure he never anticipated that his son would have to view photographs that were similar to what he observed,” the judge said.

Three other adults were also charged:

Walter Goodman, the girl’s father, is undergoing a competency evaluation, and returns to court Tuesday

Savanna Lefever, Melissa Goodman’s daughter, has a pre-trial conference July 20

Kayla Stemler, Lefever’s partner, will be sentenced Aug. 24

The criminal complaint says Walter called 911 in August to report his daughter was lethargic, moaning and almost comatose. According to the criminal complaint, the first officer on scene at the Hattie Lane home said the girl looked to be only six to eight years old. Hospital employees said she weighed less than 40 pounds.

“The last time she saw a medical provider was approximately five years before this incident came to light,” Assistant District Attorney Julie DuQuaine said at a previous court hearing. “She was very, very close to death — 35 pounds at 14 years old.”

The complaint said Walter told authorities his daughter didn’t like to eat or sleep. He claimed they’d offer her meals, but she wouldn’t eat.

Hospital employees said the teen suffered from severe malnutrition. She had signs of multiorgan dysfunction, including respiratory failure, cardiac dysfunction, severe acute hepatitis and pancreatitis, among other issues.

The criminal complaint said while the girl was hospitalized, one of the nurses explained to the victim she would get three meals a day. The nurse noted the girl’s “eyes lit up as she started listing off all the options of food she could have over the course of her hospitalization.” The girl then said her dad would be “so mad” because he doesn’t like when she eats so much.

The criminal complaint also included a litany of text messages by the defendants, calling the victim a “dummy” and “stupid.”

According to the criminal complaint, “Kayla said Sam (Walter) and Melissa have FoodShare, and she has FoodShare.”

FOX 11 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which oversees the FoodShare program, to try to confirm whether any of the suspects were receiving benefits and, if so, if their benefits included money to feed the victim, when in reality, she wasn’t being fed.