WATCH LIVE: Two people scale to top of Empire State Building carrying banner - East Idaho News

NEW YORK CITY — Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday afternoon with a banner promoting peace and “the power of love.”

The individuals were seen wearing masks, and their banner read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace,” according to video and images from the scene.

It was not clear how the pair managed to reach the top of the 1,454-foot landmark.

Dozens of police are responding to the Empire State Building. Part of the response includes personnel from the Emergency Service Unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.