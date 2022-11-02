General Election 2022 results

The following are contested races in east Idaho. Polls closed at 8 p.m., and we will update races as we get results.

Candidate races

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

State Controller

State Treasurer

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Secretary of State

US Senator

US Representative First District

US Representative Second District

Bannock County Assessor

Bannock County Commissioner District 2

Bannock County Commissioner District 3

Custer County Commissioner District 2

Lemhi County Commissioner District 2

Lemhi County Coroner

Power County Clerk

Teton County Commissioner District 2

Teton County Commissioner District 3

State Senator District 27

State Senator District 28

State House District 29A

State House District 29B

State Senator District 29

State House Seat 30B

State House Seat 31A

State House Seat 33A

State House Seat 35B

Issue races

SJR 102 to Give Legislature Power to Call Itself into Session

Idaho Falls School District 91 $250M Bond

Bonneville Joint School District 93 $5.8M Supplemental Levy

Bonneville Joint School District 93 Special Election on Use of $1.5M of Unused Bond Funds

Fremont County Joint School District 215 $1.5M Supplemental Levy

Fremont County Ambulance District Add $400K to Current Levy

Create North End Recreation District in Bingham County With .06% Levy