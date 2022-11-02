General Election 2022 results
The following are contested races in east Idaho. Polls closed at 8 p.m., and we will update races as we get results.
Candidate races
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
State Controller
State Treasurer
Attorney General
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Secretary of State
US Senator
US Representative First District
US Representative Second District
Bannock County Assessor
Bannock County Commissioner District 2
Bannock County Commissioner District 3
Custer County Commissioner District 2
Lemhi County Commissioner District 2
Lemhi County Coroner
Power County Clerk
Teton County Commissioner District 2
Teton County Commissioner District 3
State Senator District 27
State Senator District 28
State House District 29A
State House District 29B
State Senator District 29
State House Seat 30B
State House Seat 31A
State House Seat 33A
State House Seat 35B
Issue races
SJR 102 to Give Legislature Power to Call Itself into Session
Idaho Falls School District 91 $250M Bond
Bonneville Joint School District 93 $5.8M Supplemental Levy
Bonneville Joint School District 93 Special Election on Use of $1.5M of Unused Bond Funds
Fremont County Joint School District 215 $1.5M Supplemental Levy
Fremont County Ambulance District Add $400K to Current Levy
Create North End Recreation District in Bingham County With .06% Levy
