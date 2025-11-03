General Election 2025 - East Idaho News

General Election 2025
Select Race:
The following are contested races in east Idaho.
Bannock County
Arimo City Council, Seat 4
Chubbuck Mayor
Chubbuck City Council, Seat 4
Downey City Council
Lava Hot Springs City Council
Pocatello Mayor
Pocatello City Council, Seat 4
Pocatello City Council, Seat 5
Pocatello City Council, Seat 6
Marsh Valley School District 21, Zone 1
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 1
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 2
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 5
Bear Lake County
Bloomington City Council
Georgetown Mayor
Georgetown City Council
Montpelier City Council
Recall of Bear Lake County Prosecution Attorney Adam J. McKenzie
Bingham County
Aberdeen City Council
Basalt City Council
Blackfoot Mayor
Shelley Mayor
Shelley City Council, Seat 3
Shelley City Council, Seat 4
Aberdeen School District 58 Trustee, Zone 1
Aberdeen School District 58 Trustee, Zone 4
Blackfoot School District 55 Trustee, Zone 1
Firth School District 59 Trustee, Zone 4
Firth School District 59 Trustee, Zone 5
Bonneville County
Ammon City Council, Seat 2
Ammon City Council, Seat 4
Idaho Falls Mayor
Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 2
Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 4
Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 6
Iona Mayor
Iona City Council
Ucon Mayor
Ucon City Council, 2-year seat
Ucon City Council, 4-year seat
Butte County
Arco City Council
Butte County School District 111, Zone 1
Caribou County
Bancroft Mayor
Bancroft City Council
Grace City Council
Soda Springs Mayor
Soda Springs City Council
North Gem School District, Zone 3
Clark County
Dubois Mayor
Spencer Mayor
Spencer City Council
Custer County
Challis City Council
Mackay City Council
Franklin County
Clifton City Council
Preston City Council
Weston City Council
Preston School District 201, Zone 3
Fremont County
Ashton City Council
Island Park City Council, 2-year seat
St. Anthony City Council
Teton Mayor
Fremont County School District 215, $17 million bond
Jefferson County
Roberts City Council
Rigby City Council
Lemhi County
Salmon City Council
Salmon School District 291, Zone 1
Salmon School District 291, Zone 2
Salmon School District 291, Zone 5
Madison County
Rexburg City Council
Rexburg, $16.75 million bond for police station
Power County
American Falls Mayor
American Falls City Council - 4-year seats
Rockland City Council
American Falls School District 381, Zone 2
Teton County
Driggs Mayor
Driggs City Council
Tetonia City Council
Teton School District 401, Zone 4