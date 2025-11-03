General Election 2025 - East Idaho News

The following are contested races in east Idaho.

Bannock County

Arimo City Council, Seat 4

Chubbuck Mayor

Chubbuck City Council, Seat 4

Downey City Council

Lava Hot Springs City Council

Pocatello Mayor

Pocatello City Council, Seat 4

Pocatello City Council, Seat 5

Pocatello City Council, Seat 6

Marsh Valley School District 21, Zone 1

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 1

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 2

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Zone 5

Bear Lake County

Bloomington City Council

Georgetown Mayor

Georgetown City Council

Montpelier City Council

Recall of Bear Lake County Prosecution Attorney Adam J. McKenzie

Bingham County

Aberdeen City Council

Basalt City Council

Blackfoot Mayor

Shelley Mayor

Shelley City Council, Seat 3

Shelley City Council, Seat 4

Aberdeen School District 58 Trustee, Zone 1

Aberdeen School District 58 Trustee, Zone 4

Blackfoot School District 55 Trustee, Zone 1

Firth School District 59 Trustee, Zone 4

Firth School District 59 Trustee, Zone 5

Bonneville County

Ammon City Council, Seat 2

Ammon City Council, Seat 4

Idaho Falls Mayor

Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 2

Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 4

Idaho Falls City Council, Seat 6

Iona Mayor

Iona City Council

Ucon Mayor

Ucon City Council, 2-year seat

Ucon City Council, 4-year seat

Butte County

Arco City Council

Butte County School District 111, Zone 1

Caribou County

Bancroft Mayor

Bancroft City Council

Grace City Council

Soda Springs Mayor

Soda Springs City Council

North Gem School District, Zone 3

Clark County

Dubois Mayor

Spencer Mayor

Spencer City Council

Custer County

Challis City Council

Mackay City Council

Franklin County

Clifton City Council

Preston City Council

Weston City Council

Preston School District 201, Zone 3

Fremont County

Ashton City Council

Island Park City Council, 2-year seat

St. Anthony City Council

Teton Mayor

Fremont County School District 215, $17 million bond

Jefferson County

Roberts City Council

Rigby City Council

Lemhi County

Salmon City Council

Salmon School District 291, Zone 1

Salmon School District 291, Zone 2

Salmon School District 291, Zone 5

Madison County

Rexburg City Council

Rexburg, $16.75 million bond for police station

Power County

American Falls Mayor

American Falls City Council - 4-year seats

Rockland City Council

American Falls School District 381, Zone 2

Teton County

Driggs Mayor

Driggs City Council

Tetonia City Council

Teton School District 401, Zone 4