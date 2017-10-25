Idaho businesses respond to tax reform bill with bonuses

Now that the tax reform bill has passed, Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has a challenge for Idaho businesses: give bonuses to all employees.

“We’re going to have more money in our pocket and that means we can afford to give our employees more,” VanderSloot said. “I’m challenging all other companies in Idaho to do the same. We’re asking other businesses to step up because everyone is going to see more money in their paycheck. We wouldn’t have our companies without our employees. They mean everything to us!”

Because of tax bill, Melaleuca is announcing bonuses for all employees: Employees will receive $100 for each year of service. 5 year = $500. 10 yr = $1000. 20 yr = $2000. Etc. Melaleuca challenges all Idaho companies to do the same! Our employees mean everything! They built it! pic.twitter.com/ETTqshkJes — Frank L VanderSloot (@FLVanderSloot) December 21, 2017

Below is a list of Idaho businesses that have announced they are giving bonuses or pay raises because of the tax reform bill. If your company has accepted “The VanderSloot Challenge” and should be included on this list, email us at news@eastidahonews.com. We’ll continually update this post as businesses respond.