Primary 2020 Election Results

Refresh for updated results Select Area: Select

The following are contested primary election races in east Idaho.

County races

Bannock County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Bingham County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Bonneville County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Bonneville County Sheriff - Republican

Butte County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Butte County Sheriff - Republican

Caribou County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Caribou County Sheriff - Republican

Custer County Prosecutor - Republican

Custer County Sheriff - Republican

Franklin County Commissioner - Republican

Franklin County Sheriff - Republican

Fremont County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Fremont County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Fremont County Sheriff - Republican

Fremont County Prosecutor - Republican

Jefferson County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Jefferson County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney - Republican

Lemhi County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Lemhi County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Madison County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Oneida County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Power County Prosecutor - Republican

Power County Sheriff - Republican

Teton County Commissioner District 2 - Republican

Teton County Sheriff - Republican

State races

District 30 Senate - Republican (Bonneville County)

District 31 Seat A - Republican (Bingham County)

District 31 Seat B - Republican (Bingham County)

District 32 Seat B - Republican (Bonneville & Caribou counties)

District 33 Seat B - Republican (Bonneville County)

District 34 Seat A - Republican (Madison County)

District 34 Seat B - Republican (Madison County)

District 34 Senate - Republican (Madison County)

District 35 Seat A - Republican (Jefferson County)

District 35 Seat B - Republican (Jefferson County)

District 35 Senate - Republican (Jefferson County)

Federal races

US House District 1 - Democrat

US House District 1 - Republican

US House District 2 - Republican

US Senate - Democrat