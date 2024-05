Primary Election 2024 results - East Idaho News

The following are contested races in east Idaho. Results will start coming in at 9 p.m.

Candidate races

US Representative District 2 - Republican

US Representative District 2 - Constitution

District 8 Senator - Republican

District 8 Seat A - Republican

District 8 Seat B - Republican

District 27 Seat B - Republican

District 28 Seat A - Republican

District 28 Seat B - Republican

District 30 Senator - Republican

District 30 Seat A - Republican

District 30 Seat B - Republican

District 31 Seat B - Republican

District 32 Senator - Republican

District 32 Seat A - Republican

District 32 Seat B - Republican

District 33 Senator - Republican

District 33 Seat B - Republican

District 34 Seat B - Republican

District 35 Senator - Republican

District 35 Seat B - Republican

Bannock County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Bannock County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Bannock County Commissioner District 3 - Democrat

Bannock County Prosecutor - Republican

Bear Lake County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Bear Lake County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Bingham County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Bingham County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Bingham County Sheriff - Republican

Bonneville County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Bonneville County Prosecutor - Republican

Butte County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Caribou County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Caribou County Sheriff - Republican

Caribou County Coroner - Republican

Clark County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Custer County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Custer County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Custer County Sheriff - Republican

Franklin County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Franklin County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Franklin County Sheriff - Republican

Fremont County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Jefferson County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Jefferson County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Jefferson County Prosecutor - Republican

Jefferson County Sheriff - Republican

Lemhi County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Lemhi County Sheriff - Republican

Madison County Sheriff - Republican

Oneida County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Oneida County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Oneida County Sheriff - Republican

Power County Commissioner District 1 - Republican

Power County Commissioner District 3 - Republican

Pocatello School District $33 million bond

Ririe School District $1.5 million bond