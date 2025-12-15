Vote in Battle of the Bulbs - East Idaho News

Whose house is the most merry and bright? Forty-one homes in eastern Idaho have been nominated for the Battle of the Bulbs contest, and now it’s your turn to decide.

Keep in mind that pictures don’t do these houses justice. The best way to experience Christmas is to be present, and these houses will knock your stockings off! Get your map to these displays at Teton Toyota at 2252 West Sunnyside Road from Dec. 15 through 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of Teton Auto Group’s Nights of Lights. You can also get free hot chocolate, coffee, Great Harvest cookies and light-viewing glasses there, so don’t miss it! It’s the perfect way to start your annual holiday tradition of Christmas light viewing with loved ones! Click here for more details on Nights of Light.

Just so you know, the Battle of the Bulbs’ grand prize is $3,000 in gift cards: $1,000 in services and prizes to Outback Landscaping, $1,000 to Strong Shed and $1,000 to Home Depot! The second and third place winners will get gift cards of lesser amounts.

Voting ends on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Watch EastIdahoNews.com for the announcement of the winners!