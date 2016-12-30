Man hit by stray bullet while inside Idaho Falls home

Updated at 7:03 pm, December 30th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man inside his Idaho Falls home was hit by a stray bullet fired from a gun being used during target practice.

Idaho Falls Police Lt. Bill Squires says the incident happened near West 65th South and South 5th West around 3:45 p.m Friday.

Two men were shooting in a remote area of Bonneville County when Squires says a bullet traveled down range, through the window of an Idaho Falls home and struck a man inside.

“They thought they were a safe distance away and that they had enough of a backstop but obviously they didn’t,” Squires tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This was a total accident. They obviously didn’t mean any harm.”

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says the two men with the gun were cited with misdemeanor careless handing of a firearm.

The man hit by the bullet was not seriously injured and did not need to go to the hospital, according to Squires.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the situation.