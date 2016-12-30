Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man hit by stray bullet while inside Idaho Falls home

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 7:03 pm, December 30th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Police line

IDAHO FALLS — A man inside his Idaho Falls home was hit by a stray bullet fired from a gun being used during target practice.

Idaho Falls Police Lt. Bill Squires says the incident happened near West 65th South and South 5th West around 3:45 p.m Friday.

Two men were shooting in a remote area of Bonneville County when Squires says a bullet traveled down range, through the window of an Idaho Falls home and struck a man inside.

“They thought they were a safe distance away and that they had enough of a backstop but obviously they didn’t,” Squires tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This was a total accident. They obviously didn’t mean any harm.”

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says the two men with the gun were cited with misdemeanor careless handing of a firearm.

The man hit by the bullet was not seriously injured and did not need to go to the hospital, according to Squires.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the situation.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Man hit by stray bullet while inside Idaho Falls home

30 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Secret Santa surprises single mother in need of help this Christmas

21 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local man injured after fighting fire at family cabin in Island Park

26 Dec 2016

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to sing at Trump’s presidential inauguration

22 Dec 2016

Faith Heaton Jolley, KSL.com

Images in the news
Officials aren't sure what caused the deaths of thousands of fish and other animals in Nova Scotia. Source: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Police line unnamed-7 frozen-pipe-ice The hits keep coming for Hatchimals. Some parents are claiming the most-hyped toy of the season has a potty mouth. westbank kdvr_8dfa4e81e5093ec8bb546733bf9091c4-480x270_750k-1-thumb snow pile mormon-choir
Related Stories
 