Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Shelley fire causes at least $500,000 in damage

Local

0  Updated at 4:39 pm, January 20th, 2017 By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal
Share This Story
Photos: Stephan Rockefeller | EastIdahoNews.com.

SHELLEY — A fire that started in a building used to store farm equipment is estimated to have caused at least $500,000 in damages on Thursday.

The fire took place at Searle Farms, located on the 1300 block of N. 950 E. in the Shelley area, south of Idaho Falls, on Thursday afternoon.

Shelley Fire Chief Randy Adams said the fire started on a backhoe, which had been moved into the building shortly before the fire started. The flames spread to another small tractor and both vehicles were destroyed in the incident. A large tractor was also damaged.

They were able to use another tractor owned by the farm to pull the flaming vehicles out, Adams said, but the front portion of the building and roof still sustained some damage.

Adams said they were lucky that the fire was spotted so quickly because the flames could have easily destroyed the building and many more pieces of farm equipment stored inside.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Fire Officials: 3 ways to keep your family safe this winter

11 Jan 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

School supplemental levies are on the ballot. Here’s what it means for your taxes.

14 Jan 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Watch us surprise a biker named Bubba

20 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials issue phone scam warning

12 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 