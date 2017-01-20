Shelley fire causes at least $500,000 in damage

Updated at 4:39 pm, January 20th, 2017 By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

SHELLEY — A fire that started in a building used to store farm equipment is estimated to have caused at least $500,000 in damages on Thursday.

The fire took place at Searle Farms, located on the 1300 block of N. 950 E. in the Shelley area, south of Idaho Falls, on Thursday afternoon.

Shelley Fire Chief Randy Adams said the fire started on a backhoe, which had been moved into the building shortly before the fire started. The flames spread to another small tractor and both vehicles were destroyed in the incident. A large tractor was also damaged.

They were able to use another tractor owned by the farm to pull the flaming vehicles out, Adams said, but the front portion of the building and roof still sustained some damage.

Adams said they were lucky that the fire was spotted so quickly because the flames could have easily destroyed the building and many more pieces of farm equipment stored inside.