Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected Monday  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS -— Winds are expected to increase by early afternoon and could be as high as 50 mph in eastern Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, a wind advisory will be in effect on Monday from noon to midnight. There will be west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the advisory says.

It will happen in places like Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.

According to a graphic, Idaho Falls will reach 38 mph, Rexburg at 41 mph, and Pocatello at 33 mph. Check the graphic below.

The gusty winds could make driving difficult. The advisory says to “secure outdoor objects.”

“And, since agriculture is beginning to spin up, expect areas of blowing dust to accompany the wind. Watch for speed restrictions or closures on I-15 north of Idaho Falls,” NWS Pocatello posted online.

