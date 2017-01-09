Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being struck by truck

Updated at 7:03 am, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

MALAD — Idaho State Police are investigating a pair slide-off accidents that resulted in a Oneida County Sheriffs deputy being hospitalized on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 21, north of Malad.

Joshua Sinner, 29, of Logan, Utah was driving southbound in a 2004 GMC Yukon towing a 2006 Gulfstream travel trailer. Due to poor road conditions, The vehicle slid off the roadway and both the GMC and trailer rolled onto their sides.

Sinner and his passenger Shaun Wexler, 47, of Clarkston, Washington, were wearing seatbelts. Passenger Nestor Gorostieta, 29, of Logan, Utah, was not wearing a seatbelt. None of the occupants were injured during this crash.

As Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Schwartz investigated the crash, a 2015 Freightliner semi towing a single trailer drove up on the crash. The semi, driven by Leonardo Motta, 38, of Salinas, California, entered the crash scene where the driver lost control and the semi jackknifed. The semi struck the Oneida County Sheriff’s department’s 2010 Dodge pickup and Deputy Schwartz was struck by the vehicle. The semi and the Dodge then struck the GMC Yukon and camp trailer.

Gorostieta was standing on the GMC Yukon retrieving items and was thrown off the vehicle. William Denkers, 77, of Malad, had stopped to help and was struck by the travel trailer when it was impacted by the semi.

Deputy Schwartz was transported to Oneida County hospital via ground ambulance before being transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello. Denkers was transported via ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Gorostieta was transported by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.