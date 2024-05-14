LIVE UPDATES | Alex Cox's movements around time of deaths detailed on day 23 of Chad Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

3:03 p.m. Prior shows the raccoon text on the screen. He asks Wright if anyone heard a gunshot in the area. Wright believes some of the neighbors were spoken to but the police didn’t have this text until eight months later. Animal remains were found with the human remains. Wright doesn’t recall what type of animals were found in the pet cemetery. “There seemed to be at least one animal near where Tylee’s remains were found.”

3:02 p.m. Prior asks how many times Alex was at or near the property between September and November. Seven times total – four times in September and three times in October.

3:01 p.m. Prior asks Wright if he was involved in chemical testing at the apartment in Rexburg. He says the Evidence Response Team went to the apartment at one time and took swabs of unknown substances. He does not know the results of the testing.

3 p.m. Prior asks if Wright was familiar with Chad’s habit of going to the Salem church or BYU-Idaho. Wright was not aware of Chad’s schedule. Prior asks what vehicle Alex drove to Yellowstone. He responds it was as silver/gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

2:58 p.m. Prior asks Wright who was living at the Daybell residence on Sept. 9. To his knowledge, it was Chad, Tammy and Garth. He asks Wright if he knows their work schedules. Wright was aware that Tammy worked at the school and worked school hours on weekdays. Garth worked at two jobs.

2:52 p.m. Prior reviews the activity of Alex’s device on Sept. 9. There are gaps in the timeline and Wright is unable to say where Alex’s device was during the gaps. Prior puts up a GPS map showing the Daybell property. There is a long driveway behind the residence.

2:48 p.m. As Wright testifies, Chad Daybell is typing on the computer and scrolling on the computer in front of him.

2:46 p.m. There were data points until 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8 in unit 107. There were more data points in the same apartment going into Sept. 9.

2:45 p.m. Prior asks where Alex’s phone was between 11:44 p.m. and 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 8-9. Wright doesn’t recall but believes it’s in his report. Prior asks for him to review the report. Bailiff takes him the report.

2:42 p.m. We are back in the courtroom and jurors are in their seats. Prior shows a slide showing Alex’s device placements on Sept. 8-9.

2:12 p.m. Prior asks about the margin of error on the data points. We will now take an afternoon recess. Back in 20-30 minutes.

2:10 p.m. Prior asks follow-up questions about data points and the accuracy of the device movement.

2:01 p.m. Prior asks about the Yellowstone trip. He shows the cell phone activity of Alex’s device in the Old Faithful area of the park. Wright walks through the movement of the device and notes the data show nothing of significance during the trip.

1:58 p.m. Prior asks if Wright was present when the Rexburg apartments were searched. He was not. Prior asks about items seized during that search and who was the lead detective on the case. Det. Ray Hermosillo and Det. Ron Ball were leading the case for Rexburg Police.

1:56 p.m. Prior asks who was present at the search of Daybell’s property in January 2020. Wright says multiple investigators were at the home. The sheriff’s office collected 43 items at that time. Here’s the story we did at the time.

1:52 p.m. Blake has no further questions. Prior will now cross-examine.

1:49 p.m. We see an overhead GPS image of the LDS Church building in Salem. Alex’s device was there from 10:07 – 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

1:42 p.m. On Oct. 18, Alex’s device was at Chick-fil-A in Ammon from 7:58 – 9:32 p.m. The device was then at the Salem church from 10:07 – 10:45 p.m. The next data point is on U.S. Highway 20 in Rexburg.

1:39 p.m. Alex’s device takes a trip to Hurricane, Utah, on Oct. 16. On Oct. 17, the device is at the Las Vegas airport. On Oct. 18, the device in back in Rexburg at the apartments. Lori flew to Hawaii on Oct. 17.

1:37 p.m. Alex Cox’s device was at Walmart the same time a new device was purchased on Oct. 8. The new device was activated the next day on Oct. 9, and there were 10 text messages between the new device and a Chad Daybell device between 7:13 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

1:32 p.m. Blake displays GPS maps showing where Alex’s device was located near the Daybell residence on the evening of Oct. 9, 2019. There aren’t a lot of places for a vehicle to pull off on the road running near the house – but there is one spot near a canal. That’s where Alex’s device registered a data point.

1:27 p.m. Pants found at the apartment complex matched the pants on the receipt. On Oct. 9, 2019, Alex’s device was in the vicinity of Daybell’s residence from 4:50-5:03 p.m. but didn’t seem to stop, Wright says. The device was then at apartment 107 from 5:16-11:53 p.m.

1:26 p.m. A Frogg Togg brand black pair of rain pants was also purchased. Warrants showed the homerjmaximus account searched for “frog togg sizing for pants” on Google.

1:21 p.m. A camouflage beanie was purchased. We see a slide that shows a large flip mitt fingerless glove bought at the store. A dark gray three hole ski mark was also purchased.

1:13 p.m. We now see an overhead map of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ammon, Idaho. This shows data points inside the store where Alex’s device was located. Wright retrieved receipts from Sportman’s Warehouse that showed camo pants, gloves, a Dr. Pepper and other items were purchased with cash.

1:10 p.m. The device went to the Fremont shooting range on Oct. 15 in the morning and then again in the evening. The device also went back and forth between Alex’s and Lori’s apartment – and there was a stop at Chad Daybell’s house for 15 minutes in the afternoon.

1:09 p.m. On Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, the device went to the Fremont County Sportsman’s Club shooting range. It was there for around two hours each of those days.

1:06 p.m. Alex’s device went to the Fremont County Sportsman’s Club shooting range at three different times on Oct. 7. The device also went to the Unified Sportsmen’s Club. The next day, on Oct. 8, the device went to both shooting ranges in the morning.

1:05 p.m. We are back in the courtroom. Blake continues questioning Wright about location data he examined in regards to Alex Cox’s device at the gun range.

11:56 a.m. Lunch recess. Back in an hour.

11:53 a.m. We now see a GPS photo of the gun range, and Wright plots out Alex Cox’s movements on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, where he stayed for 2.5 hours.

11:50 a.m. Alex’s device here on these dates:

Sept. 3, 2019

1:45 – 1:46 p.m. Unified Sportsman’s Gun Club

2:05 – 2:36 p.m. Walmart

2:59 – 4:51 p.m. Unified Sportsman’s Gun Club

Sept. 26, 2019

4:54 – 6:58 p.m. Unified Sportsman’s Gun Club

Sept. 27, 2019

3:54 – 6:45 p.m. Unified Sportsman’s Gun Club

11:48 a.m. Wright worked with FBI analyst Nick Ballance, who testified yesterday, in putting together all of the cell phone data. The only time Alex’s phone stayed at Lori’s apartment all night was on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. The attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux was on Oct. 2 in Arizona. The device did not leave Idaho during that time period.

11:43 a.m. Blake moves to admit receipts showing the phones were purchased at Walmart.

11:35 a.m. The photos on the screen show the Jeep windows were tinted. Alex got a prepaid cell phone from Walmart in Idaho Falls on Sept. 25. It was associated with the homerjmaximus account. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, another prepaid phone was purchased from Walmart in Rexburg.

11:33 a.m. We now see an image of Tylee’s Jeep. Wright says it was used in connection to the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux. There were two receipts inside the Jeep to Los Favorites in Mesa, Arizona on Oct. 1, 2019 at 1:12 p.m. and at Chick-fil-A in Ammon, Idaho on Oct. 18, 2019 at 8:05 p.m.

11:30 a.m. Alex visited Dan’s Window Tinting on Monday, Sept. 23 at 1:53 p.m. – after the device was at the Daybell home – and on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9:02 a.m. and 11:57 a.m.

11:29 a.m. Wright describes where the grave for JJ Vallow was found on Chad’s property near the tree. Here is when Alex’s device was at or around Chad’s property: Friday, Sept. 6, Monday, Sept. 9, Monday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

11:25 a.m. We see another satellite image of the Daybell property showing Alex’s movements on the day JJ died.

11:21 a.m. On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Alex’s device is here:

12:11 a.m.-9:41 a.m. – Apartment 107

9:41 a.m.-9:55 a.m. – Travels from apartment to Daybell residence

9:55 a.m.-10:12 a.m. – Device in vicinity of Daybell residence

9:55 a.m. – Front of property near garage

9:56 a.m. – By pond on property

10:02 a.m. – By pond on property

10:05 a.m. – Next to front of house

10:07 a.m. – Near front of house

10:12 a.m. – At intersection of Salem Road and 200 North – headed south

10:22 a.m.- At apartment 175 in Rexburg

11:17 a.m. On Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, Alex Cox’s device was here:

4:26-5:08 p.m. – Apartment 175

5:09-5:11 p.m. – Apartment 107

5:12-6:45 p.m. – Apartment 175

6:46-8:03 p.m. – Apartment 107

8:04-8:09 p.m. – Apartment 175

8:11-9:56 p.m. – Apartment 107

11:16 a.m. Wright points out the spot on the map where investigators found Tylee Ryan buried near the fire pit.

11:13 a.m. The raccoon text is now on the screen – the message that Chad sent to Tammy at 11:53 a.m. “Well, I’ve had an interesting morning! I felt I should burn all of the limb debris by the fire pit before it got too soaked by the coming storm. While I did so, I spotted a big raccoon along the fence. I hurried and got my gun, and he was still walking along. I got close enough that one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery. Fun times!”

11:10 a.m. We now see an overhead image of the Daybell property. Wright points out where Alex’s device was that morning.

11:04 a.m. On Sept. 9, Alex’s device was tracked here:

Approximately 9 a.m. – leaves apartment 107 in Rexburg

9:15 a.m. – Arrives at Chad Daybell’s house

9:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – In the area of Daybell residence

9:21 a.m. – Behind Daybell residence

9:22 a.m. – By gate on northwest corner of property

10:39 a.m. – Behind residence

10:57 a.m. – Behind residence

11:45 a.m. – Leaves residence

11:52 a.m. – Del Taco in Rexburg

11:01 a.m. We now see an overhead satellite image showing the apartment complex. Wright points out the apartments of Lori and Alex. There are data points on the map that show where Alex’s device was the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

10:56 a.m. Wright was trying to prepare a timeline of Tylee’s activities based on digital media, financial transactions, people who may have seen her, etc. The last known location for Tylee was at apartment 175 in Rexburg at 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 8.

10:51 a.m. After Yellowstone, the device went to:

6:45-7:02 p.m. – Buckaroo Bill’s BBQ

8:37-9:35 p.m. – Apartment 175 in Rexburg

9:43-9:53 p.m. – Maverik in Rexburg

10:44-11:15 p.m. – Apartment 175 in Rexburg

11:44 p.m. – Apartment 107 in Rexburg

On Monday, Sept. 9, the device was here:

2:42 a.m. – Apartment 175 in Rexburg

4:37 a.m. – Apartment 107 in Rexburg

10:49 a.m. Wright describes a new slide that shows data points of Alex’s travel in Yellowstone. Wright says investigators were concerned that something may have happened to Tylee in Yellowstone, and they were prepared to conduct searches in the park for the missing teen. Wright worked with the National Park Service to prepare potential searches based on Alex’s cell phone locations.

10:47 a.m. The photo on the left was taken at 3:49 p.m. at Old Faithful. This was the last known photo of Tylee.

10:43 a.m. Surveillance video at the park entrance caught Alex, Lori, Tylee and JJ entering the park. Blake shows a new slide that shows a satellite image of the Old Faithful geyser, cafeteria and parking lot.

10:37 a.m. We see a slide that shows a series of activities on Sept. 8, 2019. Alex’s device was at the following locations:

11:32 a.m. – Maverik gas station on Main Street in Rexburg

1:29 p.m. – West entrance of Yellowstone National Park

2:30 p.m. – Old Faithful

3:04-3:22 p.m. – Old Faithful Lodge

3:42-4:04 p.m. – Old Faithful Rim

4:15-4:27 p.m. – Old Faithful parking lot

5:12 p.m. – South of Lewis Lake

6:40 p.m. – West entrance of Yellowstone National Park

6:45-7:02 p.m. – Buckaroo BBQ in West Yellowstone

10:34 a.m. The device associated to Alex Cox first arrived in Rexburg on Sept. 1, 2019. The morning of the 1st it was in St. George, Utah, and then it moved at driving speed toward Rexburg, where it arrived that evening. It went to an apartment complex – unit 175. It stayed at 175 until the evening of Sept. 5 when it began to spend nights at apt. 107 – his apartment.

10:30 a.m. Back in court and a presentation is shown on screen. This information came from Alex Cox’s cell phone and homerjmaximus account via wifi, GPS and cell phone data.

9:55 a.m. Morning recess. Back in 20 minutes.

9:52 a.m. Wright’s investigation focused on one of Alex Cox’s devices. Wright requested that Nick Ballance look at location information from the device from September and October 2019.

9:48 a.m. A number of digital devices were recovered and turned over to the FBI cellular analysis team. I did an in-depth story about what happens at the lab where these devices are processed. You can read/watch that story here.

9:44 a.m. The FBI immediately became involved in the investigation. It was classified as a kidnapping in the beginning. Related investigations by other agencies were also happening at the same time by Rexburg police, Fremont sheriff, Gilbert police and Chandler police.

9:43 a.m. The FBI assists in missing children because of the federal kidnapping act. When Rexburg police described the circumstances under which JJ was missing, it met the requirements of the FBI getting involved. JJ was 7 at the time.

9:42 a.m. Wright worked with five agents in Pocatello. He focused on criminal work. Three did criminal work, the other two did national security work. Wright says the FBI was contacted by Rexburg police on Nov. 27, 2019, about a missing child named JJ Vallow.

9:41 a.m. Wright explains his professional background and training. He has an extensive career with the FBI.

9:37 a.m. Wright is a contractor special investigator for the FBI in Pocatello. He was an FBI special agent for 24 years.

9:36 a.m. State calls their next witness – Rick Wright. Det. Ray Hermosillo walks in, and Prior says, “That looks like Officer Hermosillo.” Everyone laughs. Hermosillo leaves and in walks Wright.

9:34 a.m. Blake has nothing further but ends with this question: “In your experience, do dead bodies roll out of bed?” Marsden says no. Prior asks for re-cross but Boyce says no, the re-direct did not go beyond the scope.

9:33 a.m. Blake asks if the bruises could indicate there was more than one person there. Marsden says yes. It could also indicate someone kneeling on the chest and holding someone down.

9:32 a.m. Tammy’s records did not have any sign of young cardiac deaths in her family that would indicate a genetic sign of heart disease. Blake asks if someone could asphyxiate someone else without leaving signs. Marsden says smothering with pillow, putting plastic bag over head, putting weight on chest, etc.

9:30 a.m. Blake asks Marsden if she learned the missing kids were Chad’s new wife’s children. She did. Blake asked if there were any signs of a medical condition that would cause heavy lungs. Marsden says no. The heavy lungs were the result of the cause of death but not the cause of death, Marsden says.

9:29 a.m. Blake asks if content in the stomach tell you whether someone has thrown up or not. Marsden says no. Blake asks if a Big Mac appeared to be in Tammy’s stomach. Marsden says no. Blake asks about Tammy have dizzy or fainting spells. That information was from the police report that contained information given to them from Chad Daybell.

9:28 a.m. Prior asks about what was found in Tammy’s stomach. Marsden says she had 3.5 ounces of a substance that appeared to be potatoes and peanuts. Prior has nothing further. Blake will now re-direct.

9:27 a.m. Prior asks about the cause of death being a subjective determination by her. Marsden says that’s correct. Prior asks what medical records she reviewed. Marsden says she looked at primary care and urgent care records from 2007-2019. She never saw any treatment for low blood pressure.

9:24 a.m. Prior asks about mechanical asphyxia. This could be like if someone was working under their car, and the car falls on their chest. The person can no longer breathe. Prior asks if they checked under the fingernails or if there was anything to indicate any sign of a struggle. The bruises could indicate sign of a struggle, Marsden says. The fingers were cleaned prior to burial, and there was some mold growing on them.

9:21 a.m. Prior asks if there was any damage to bones or muscles in Tammy’s neck. There were not. There were no signs that her neck had been squeezed. There was no indication of chemical asphyxiation. Prior asks Marsden if she did a crosscheck to see if the essential oils or homeopathic remedies could have cause medical issues. Marsden says most of those substances have very low chance of overdose. There was no evidence at the scene that she was overtaking any of those items.

9:20 a.m. Prior asks about the notation on Tammy’s medical records about her family having a history of heart issues. Marsden says she recalls seeing that. He inquires about the bruises on her arms and chest.

9:19 a.m. Prior asks if in a situation where a person just dies, they could have absolutely healthy hearts, lungs, organs “and yet the person could still die.” Marsden says that’s correct.

9:15 a.m. Prior asks about heart rhythm disorders and the foam found in Tammy’s airways. Prior asks if the foam could have caused the heart to stop. Marsden’s says when you have a sudden cardiac death, you don’t have enough time for the pulmonary edema to develop because your lungs essentially stop at the same time the heart stops.

9:12 a.m. Marsden says she can’t determine exactly when the bruises were placed on the body and how they got there. Prior asks about heavy lungs. Marsden says microscopic examinations are done of the lungs. Prior asks if this was the first autopsy Marsden had done outside of a lab environment. She says no – she has done around 500 more.

9:11 a.m. Marsden says Tammy’s death was suspicious mostly because it was a healthy 49-year-old woman who died without any explanation.

9:10 a.m. Prior asks about the suspicious circumstances Marsden was aware of. She says the fact the deceased’s husband has recently remarried and the fact two children were missing.

9:07 a.m. Blake has nothing further. Prior will now cross-examine. Prior asks how long the exhumation took. Marsden says 2-3 hours. She was present for the exhumation but not when she was reburied. She understood that the court order required exhumation and burial on the same day. Marsden did not see anyone from the family who was present for the process.

9:06 a.m. Marsden says there are a number of reasons seizures would be an unlikely cause of her death. Most people who have seizure disorder experience grand mal seizures. It’s extremely unliked a woman of Tammy’s age would suddenly have one seizure and die.

9:04 a.m. When a person dies, blood stops flowing through vessels. A bruise is caused by the rupture of blood vessels beneath the skin so Marsden said a dead person cannot bruise because there is no blood circulation.

9:03 a.m. Marsden reviewed Tammy’s medical records. There was nothing to explain her sudden death and nothing indicating seizures. There was nothing abnormal about possible low blood pressure. Marsden says she would not expect someone with anemia to just suddenly pass away. She would not expect someone using homeopathic medicines to just suddenly pass away.

9:02 a.m. Blake asks if someone is described as stiff and dead for a few hours, would she expect bruises on the body from external factors? Marsden says not at that point.

9:01 a.m. Blake asks about rigor mortis – stiffening of the joints and muscles of a body a few hours after death. The stiffening starts in the smaller muscles and moves to the larger muscles.

9 a.m. When Marsden determines whether or not to do an autopsy, additional factors are considered like police reports, medical records, etc.

8:57 a.m. Blake asks the difference between a coroner and a medical examiner. A medical examiner is a forensic pathologist. Coroners are either elected or appointed. In some places, coroners don’t need any medical training. Idaho has a coroner system. Utah has a medical examiner system.

8:56 a.m. Marsden says there was lividity on Tammy’s body on her back and posterior surfaces.

8:54 a.m. Marsden says the bruises on Tammy’s arms could be consistent with someone being restrained. Blake asks if anything was done to determine the age of the bruises. Marsden says samples of the bruises were looked at under a microscope. All of the bruises were acute – just bleeding and no inflammatory response. This means the bruises were perimortem bruises – they occurred within a few minutes to a few hours of her death.

8:52 a.m. Marsden has conducted 2,000 autopsies in her career. She separate asphyxia in four categories: exclusion of oxygen (choking, drowning, bag over face), neck compression (hanging), chemical asphyxia (carbon monoxide poisoning), mechanical (something placed on the chest that prevents breathing).

8:51 a.m. Marsden says cause of death was asphyxia. Manner of death was homicide. There are five manners of death: natural, accident, suicide, homicide or cannot be determined.

8:49 a.m. Marsden had information that Tammy may have been experiencing seizures or shaking. “It is extremely unusual for a 49-year-old woman to just spontaneously develop seizures without a reason like a tumor,” Marsden says. Tammy’s heart was structurally normal. It was the normal size, and all of her organs were normal.

8:48 a.m. The only thing found in Tammy’s system was fluoxetine in her liver. Fluoxetine is an anti-depressant Tammy had been on for several years. There was no explanation in the toxicology for cause of death.

8:46 a.m. Samples for toxicology testing were obtained. Most of the blood had been removed from Tammy’s body during the embalming process. Liver tissues and eye fluid were taken as well as urine from her bladder. The samples were sent to labs for various testing.

8:45 a.m. Blake asks what causes pulmonary edema. Marsden explains natural things can cause it, like pneumonia and heart failure. Non-natural causes could be asphyxia, drownings, drug overdose.

8:44 a.m. After the external exam, the torso was opened to review all the major organs. They were removed and inspected. The head was then opened through incision. The brain was removed to be dissected at a later date. No cause of death was able to be determined for Tammy’s cause of death through the internal exam. Tammy had a lot of fluid in her lungs – pulmonary edema – and fluid in her trachea.

8:42 a.m. Tammy had been embalmed. There were bruises on her chest and arms. There was no immediate or noticeable cause of death from the external exam, Marsden says.

8:40 a.m. Lindsey Blake is questioning Marsden and asks her to talk us through the autopsy process. As soon as the body arrives, an X-ray is performed. They then do an external examination of the body looking for traumatic injuries or other noticeable marks. An internal exam is then done where all major organs are dissected to look for anything that may have contributed to death.

8:38 a.m. Marsden attended the exhumation of Tammy Daybell. She followed the body during transportation to her office. She worked with Dr. Erik Christensen in performing Tammy’s autopsy.

8:36 a.m. Marsden is the deputy chief medical examiner at the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office. She is a forensic pathologist and explains here background and training.

8:35 a.m. Judge Boyce is on the bench and jurors are seated. First witness today is Dr. Lily Marsden.

8:28 a.m. At the defense table: John Prior and Chad Daybell in a blue shirt and red tie. At the prosecution table: Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, Fremont County Deputy Prosecutor Rocky Wixom and Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey.

8:23 a.m. Back in the courtroom this morning. It’s day 23 of the trial. Around 30-40 people in the gallery. Larry Woodcock has a big back of mints he got from Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and he’s passing them around the room. “Here’s a little treat for everyone,” he says.