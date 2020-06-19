Who’s who in the Daybell case

During our coverage of the disappearance and deaths of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, we have reported the names of many family members, friends and public officials. The following is a who’s who of people connected to the case and their relationships.

The children had been missing since September 2019, when Tylee was 17 and JJ was 7. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are in jail on various charges related to the case.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s 5 husbands

Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Daybell in Hawaii when EastIdahoNews.com confronted them in January 2020. Chad is Lori’s fifth and current husband. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been married five times. Her former husbands are:

Nelson Yanes. Married 1992. Ends in divorce. No children. William Lagioia. Married 1995-1996. Ends in divorce. Children: Colby Ryan Joseph Ryan. Married 2001-2004. Ends in divorce. Dies in 2018 of apparent heart attack. Children: Tylee Ryan Charles Vallow. Married 2005-2019. Ends in Charles’ death. Children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow (by adoption). Charles had two children through his previous marriage to Cheryl Wheeler. Chad Daybell. Married 2019-present. Children: Chad had five children with Tammy Daybell, his now-deceased wife.

The Vallow family

Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock with JJ. | Courtesy photo

Kay Vallow Woodcock is sister to Charles, Lori’s fourth husband. She and her husband, Larry, are JJ’s grandparents, which makes Charles JJ’s biological great-uncle. Charles adopted JJ.

Kay and Larry have communicated with media since the early stages of the investigation. Here’s their reaction to the fate of the children.

Months before his death, Charles told police he was worried about Lori’s mental health and said she wanted him dead. He also expressed worry for JJ’s safety.

Alex Cox shot Charles to death July 7, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona.

The Cox family

Tylee and JJ with their uncle Alex Cox in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, in September 2019, shortly before the children disappeared. | Courtesy FBI

Alex was Lori’s brother. He maintained he killed Charles in self-defense. Alex died suddenly in December 2019. The medical examiner said he died of blood clots in his lungs, and it was a natural death. Alex had married Zulema Pastenes two weeks before. She has not spoken publicly about the case.

Melani Pawlowski, left, and her current husband, Ian Pawlowski.

Melani Pawlowski is Lori’s niece through a sister (deceased). She married Ian Pawlowski in November 2019 and lived next door to Lori in Rexburg when the children disappeared. Melani is involved in a custody dispute with her ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, regarding their four children. Brandon was shot at in October and believes Alex was the shooter.

Summer Shiflet, left, and Janis Cox. | CBS This Morning

Before the children’s bodies were found, Melani, as well as Lori’s mother, Janis Cox, and sister, Summer Shiflet, told the media they did not think Lori was capable of harming JJ and Tylee. They have since issued a statement.

The Ryan family

Annie Cushing

Annie Cushing is the sister to Lori’s third husband, Joseph Ryan, and is Tylee’s aunt. Cushing wonders if foul play was involved in her brother’s apparent heart attack, but her questions may never be answered as an autopsy was not performed, and Joseph was cremated. See our interview with Cushing here and read her statement when the children’s bodies were found here.

Although Tylee’s brother Colby shares the Ryan name, Colby’s biological father is William Lagioia. Colby has spoken out on behalf of Tylee and JJ during this ordeal. In an Instagram post after the bodies were found, he called the children his “beautiful, amazing, sweet angels.” Read his full message here.

Colby Ryan pays his respects near where his siblings’ remains were found in Salem, Idaho. | Courtesy Kelsee Ryan

The Daybell family

Tammy Daybell. | Courtesy photo

Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell died suddenly on Oct. 19, 2019. Chad married Lori on Nov. 5, 2019. Chad and Lori were allegedly having an affair before Tammy’s death. Tammy’s body was exhumed in December 2019, and autopsy results are pending.

Chad and Tammy’s five children have not spoken directly to the media. However, Tammy’s family, Chad’s brother Matt and other family members of Chad have issued respective statements following the discovery of the children’s remains.

Friends and associates

Melanie Gibb, left, and Lori Vallow Daybell. | Courtesy photo

Melanie Gibb was Lori’s best friend, attended religious-themed conferences where Chad spoke and was with them the moment they met. We did a series of interviews with her. Gibb says Lori tried to get her to lie to police about the children’s whereabouts, which she refused to do. Gibb describes Chad and Lori’s relationship as a “fatal attraction.”

Julie Rowe, left, and Chad Daybell. | Courtesy photo

Julie Rowe is an author whose accounts of her near-death experiences and end-times predictions were published by Chad’s publishing company, Spring Creek Book Company. In 2019, Rowe was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for publicly speaking out against the church, teaching false doctrine, and practicing priestcraft for content in her podcasts and website, she said. After the children’s disappearance, she at first supported Chad and Lori but has since spoken out against the couple.

Suzanne Freeman.

Suzanne Freeman is also an author published by Spring Creek Book Company. She had a disagreement with Chad on rights for her books and the types of books he was publishing. In 2017, she wrote him an email in which she said, “I know without a shadow of a doubt what you are preaching will not lead to happiness. It will lead to death and sorrow.”

Jefferson County resident Christopher Parrett Sr. operates the Another Voice of Warning or AVOW, which is a paid forum website where Latter-day Saints have discussions or offer conjecture about their religion, and Chad was an active participant. When news of the children’s disappearance became public, Parrett strongly supported Chad for months, but he publicly denounced him after the bodies were found.

Law enforcement and legal teams

The home where Tammy died and JJ and Tylee were buried is in the Salem area of Fremont County, which is Sheriff Len Humphries’ jurisdiction.

Tylee and JJ lived with their mother in a townhome in Rexburg (in Madison County). Shane Turman is the police chief there. He told EastIdahoNews.com in 2019 — before the bodies were found — that police believed the children were in “pretty serious danger.”

Lori is being charged in Madison County, and the prosecutor there is Rob Wood. After the children’s remains were found on Chad’s property, Wood is the special prosecutor in the case against Chad concerning the children as well.

Chad and Lori have both been represented by multiple attorneys. In December 2019, Sean Bartholick, of Rigby, Andrus & Rigby, represented them and told the public, “Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”

Mark Means. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

After Lori was extradited from Hawaii, the couple was represented by Mark Means. Currently, Means only represents Lori, and Chad has retained the services of John Prior.

The Idaho Attorney General is currently investigating Chad and Lori for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in relation to Tammy’s death.

John Prior, right, with his client Chad Daybell. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo