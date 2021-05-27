Grandparents of JJ Vallow say ‘we want a capital case’ against Chad and Lori Daybell

IDAHO FALLS — The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow say they hope prosecutors seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell, the couple charged for the killings of Lori’s kids, 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

News of the indictment broke Tuesday after a Fremont County grand jury met for a week before deciding to have the couple charged. Among the charges are first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, along with charges related to receiving monetary gain from the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy.

“(Tuesday) was probably one of the hardest days I’ve had,” Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Woodcocks learned of the indictment the same day as what would have been their grandson’s ninth birthday. When meeting with prosecutors Tuesday, Larry said the world just stopped.

“For us, every day is a what-if day,” Larry said. “What would JJ be doing today? What would we be doing on JJ’s birthday?”

After special prosecutor Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake announced the charges, Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother, said she had just one question.

“These aren’t capital murder charges?” Kay said she asked Wood. “We want a capital case.”

Prosecutors haven’t yet said if they will seek the death penalty. Idaho law says prosecutors have up to 60 days after the Daybells either plead guilty or not guilty to announce their intent to seek the death penalty on the murder charges.

The case against Chad and Lori is likely far from over. Many murder cases across the state typically take a year or more to reach their resolution. The Woodcocks said they will be there the entire way.

“People ask, ‘How can you be so patient?'” Kay said. “Well, we don’t have a choice so we chose to be patient.”

With the case unraveling for well over a year, the Woodcocks have spent a fair amount of time away from their Louisiana home. They now call eastern Idaho their “second home.” It’s the outpouring of support from around the world that keeps them going, the Woodcocks said.

“The support that we get, people don’t realize how therapeutic that is for us,” Larry said. “It is so therapeutic.”

