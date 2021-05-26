Chad Daybell hears murder charges read in court; Lori Daybell given a continuance

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell’s initial court appearance was continued Wednesday morning following a sidebar between Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins and her attorney Mark Means.

As a result, Lori, who appeared in the hearing via Zoom wearing a mask, did not hear her charges read in court, and the hearing was adjourned after only a few minutes.

The only other notable event during the hearing, was that Special Prosecutor Rob Wood objected to the continuance.

It’s not clear why the continuance was issued by Eddins. Based on previous court hearings we know that all of Lori’s future court proceedings were put on hold in March for an undetermined amount of time, and for an unknown reason.

Prior to Lori’s hearing, her husband Chad Daybell appeared in court over Zoom from the Fremont County Jail with his attorney John Prior. The charges were read against Chad, and the judge affirmed that Chad would be held without bail. Prior did not object to that decision.

The two court appearances come following the convening of a grand jury in Fremont County last week. On Monday the grand jury indicted the couple on variety of charges including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow — Lori’s two children.

The couple was served warrants Tuesday. Both Chad and Lori were already behind bars on $1 million bail for charges related to the concealment and destruction of the bodies of the children.

Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake announced the indictment at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The Daybells are charged with the following:

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of first-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of JJ Vallow.

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of first-degree murder for the death of JJ Vallow.

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of grand theft related to Social Security Survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of insurance fraud related to a life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of insurance fraud related to another life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

In addition to the charges, additional details surrounding the deaths of Tylee, JJ and Tammy, were also released. Charging documents indicate investigators believe Lori’s brother Alex Cox was a co-conspirator in the alleged crimes.

Both Chad and Lori could face the death penalty with the first-degree murder charges. If prosecutors decide to not seek the death penalty, the couple could receive multiple life sentences with a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

The arraignment for Chad is scheduled for June 9. It’s not clear when Lori’s initial appearance will resume.