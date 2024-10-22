Man charged with murder in beating death case after turning himself into police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old man turned himself into police and was arrested following a brutal alleged murder.

Robert Lange of Idaho Falls is charged with the second-degree murder of Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Lange saw a police dashcam video released by the department and turned himself in at the Idaho Falls Police Complex around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Watch the video in the player above).

He has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

“IFPD would like to thank our community for sharing information and sending in tips to assist the investigation,” states the release. “We, again, offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado. Our department is committed to continuing the investigation and preparing a comprehensive case for the judicial process.”

Paredas-Hurtado was killed after police say he was severely beaten and left to die on the sidewalk Saturday night.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says Paredas-Hurtado was found with “significant injuries” around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk along the west side of Northgate Mile near the intersection with May Street.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help raise funds for Paredas-Hurtado’s funeral. Click here to donate.

“He was a brother, husband, father, friend and the most amazing grandpa anyone could have,” according to the GoFundMe. “Our family is asking for anyone who is able to donate and help us with the medical bills and funeral costs through this difficult time.”

Idaho Falls Police say they believe Lange is the only suspect in the case, but they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to Paredas-Hurtado’s death.