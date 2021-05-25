Tammy Daybell’s parents, siblings issue statement following murder charges

The following is a statement from Tammy Daybell’s parents and siblings:

As the parents and siblings of our dearly beloved Tammy, we want to make a brief statement in light of today’s news.

First, we’d like to extend our continued love and heartfelt sympathy to the families of Tylee and JJ. Words cannot adequately express the depths of loss and pain that they are suffering, but we hope they know that they are not alone and we grieve and hold a place in our hearts with them at this time.

In light of new information and forward movement in the judicial process, we ask for consideration of our family’s right to privacy and continued grieving as we process this. We’d especially ask that this consideration be extended to our dearest Tammy’s children and grandchildren. We want their lives to retain as much peace, normalcy and remembrance of their mother/grandmother as possible. No one knows how to handle this perfectly. We ask that we all be given the space to continue to honor and grieve our loved one the best we can.

We’d like to thank the tireless efforts of law enforcement, the FBI, and all those who’ve continued to seek out the answers during the investigations surrounding Tylee, JJ and Tammy. We appreciate their pursuit of justice, and ultimately some measure of peace for those of us left in the wake of our loss.

Thank you to all those family, friends, and supporters near and far who have continually reached out to us. We thank those who’ve shown interest in honoring Tammy’s legacy with us through our beginning efforts with the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation. We pray that truth will prevail, and that all of us left behind will find a way to pick up the pieces and somehow come out of this crucible together.

Tammy’s Parents & Siblings