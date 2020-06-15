Colby Ryan issues heartfelt message to his ‘beautiful, amazing, sweet angel’ siblings

SALEM — Lori Vallow Daybell’s oldest son visited the site where the remains of his siblings were found and says he will “always wish I could have traded places” with Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Colby Ryan and his wife, Kelsee, went to Chad Daybell’s property Saturday and Sunday. They posted photos on social media of flowers, signs, teddy bears and other items that have been left along the fence. Police found the bodies of JJ and Tylee in Daybell’s yard while executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Ryan attached a sign to the fence that reads:

To my beautiful little brother and sister. We will never forget you. This is not the end. You will have justice and we will meet again in paradise. I love you so much. Rest in peace.

Courtesy Keslee Ryan

Chad Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. He remains in the Fremont County Jail on $1 million bail. Lori Vallow Daybell is in the Madison County Jail charged with child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court and soliciting a crime. Her bail is also set at $1 million.

Courtesy Keslee Ryan

In addition to posting his sign, Ryan shared photos of him with his siblings on Instagram with the following message:

I don’t even know how to start this. But to my beautiful, Amazing, sweet angels. The only peace I have is knowing you are in paradise. I’m broken over this. To not see (your) beautiful faces, hear your voices. Or know that I can’t hug you or see you kills me. I will never let anyone forget you. I have prayed that I could be with you again, and one day that will be true. I have more love for both of you than you could ever know. I miss you both. I love you both. This seems like a nightmare. It seems unreal. You were taken from all of us. You both touched so many lives. You impacted so many people. That will never go away. Just know I will carry you every day and everywhere I go. My daughter will always know how lucky she is to have you both watching over her. Tylee And Joshua. I will never be able to express my love for you. But know this, I’m still here for you. I will always wish I could have traded places with you. But I’ll never let you be forgotten. With all of my love to you both. Forever you’re in our hearts.