Rexburg mayor announces new police chief

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department will soon have a new top cop as Chief Shane Turman plans to retire later this month.

Lieutenant Joshua Rhodes will begin serving as chief of police when Turman steps down, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill announced at a City Council meeting Wednesday evening. Rhodes currently oversees the patrol division and has been with the department since 2010. He was named Rexburg police officer of the year in 2017 and 2018.

After making the announcement, Merrill, city council members and those attending the meeting gave Rhodes a standing ovation.

“It’s a great honor to be part of the great department that we have,” Rhodes said. “We have officers who give their all. We’ve always had a great department and my goal is to keep it moving forward. We have great officers that I know are going to step up and help me keep things moving … We will continue to represent the city and do our best to serve the city.”

Turman has worked with the department for over 30 years and was appointed chief of police in 2010. His last day on the job will be June 24.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen will continue to remain in his position working with Rhodes.

“I’d like to thank Assistant Chief Hagen, the lieutenants and sergeants, and all of our officers,” Merrill said during the meeting. “We really do feel like we have the best police force in the country right here in Rexburg, Idaho. Thank you all very much for all the work you do and the good people you are.”