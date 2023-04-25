WATCH: Lori Daybell's uncle becomes emotional while expressing gratitude for everyone involved in the case - East Idaho News

BOISE — Lori Vallow Daybell’s uncle says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude over how many people care about Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Rex Conner, Janis Cox’s brother, has been attending Lori Daybell’s murder trial this week in Boise with his daughters. Cox is Daybell’s mom.

“What’s hit me more than anything is an overwhelming feeling of gratitude to see how many people are involved in trying to get justice for Tylee and JJ and Tammy and Charles,” Conner told EastIdahoNews.com. “I know a lot of people it’s their job but…so many people are going above and beyond just the 9-5 aspect of it so it’s very gratifying.”

Conner says it’s been a long-running family joke at how similar he and Alex Cox look. They were close until Cox “converted to his new way of thinking.”

“It was a conversion. I only had two interactions after it happened and he was already a different person,” Conner says.

Conner describes the past four years as “very difficult” and appreciates everyone around the world who has followed the case. He is praying justice will be served.

Watch our entire interview with Conner in the video player above.