DAY 15 | LIVE UPDATES: 'You threw them away like garbage?!?' Heart-wrenching call played in court as Lori Daybell's sister takes the stand - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

11:58 a.m. On Oct. 3, 2019, Schmitt says Lori and Alex returned in the blue Nissan Rogue. They took the spare tire and the seat from the storage unit and put it back in the car. Boyce calls for a lunch break. We will be back around 1 p.m.

11:56 a.m. Schmitt says on Oct. 2, 2019, Lori and Chad visited the storage facility in the blue Nissan Rogue. They got a spare tire and a car seat out of the Nissan Rogue and put it in the storage unit. The seat looked like it was a rear seat from the Jeep Wrangler. Schmitt says Alex Cox was not in the video.

11:53 a.m. Schmitt details the trips Lori, Chad and Alex took to the storage unit in early October 2019. This story might help lay out the timeline better, and this story has more details.

11:50 a.m. On Feb. 2, 2020, Schmitt went with Rexburg detective Chuck Kunsaitis to Self Storage Plus after the owner released surveillance video to EastIdahoNews.com. Police obtained the video and noticed many days where Chad, Lori and Alex visited the storage facility.

11:48 a.m. Schmitt obtained more video from Yellowstone National Park. He found video of Alex, Lori, JJ and Tylee visiting the park on Sept. 8 at the gate.

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow at Yellowstone National Park with their mother, Lori Vallow and Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. | Courtesy FBI

RELATED | FBI releases photos of missing Rexburg kids in Yellowstone and asks for help

11:46 a.m. Rachel Smith is questioning Schmitt. He investigated some changes in Tylee’s Venmo account. On Jan. 8, 2020, he received video footage from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office that showed the entrance of Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019. “I was looking for a blue Nissan Rogue, a Silver Ford pickup or a gray Jeep Wrangler.” Schmitt saw one that looked like the silver pickup truck.

11:44 a.m. Schmitt helped investigate the missing kids. On Nov. 4, 2019, he arrived at work and learned detectives were surveilling a gray Jeep Wrangler. He went to help. On Dec. 17, he was assigned to go with other detectives to Springville, Utah, to interview family members of Chad and Tammy Daybell.

11:42 a.m. Schmitt works at Brigham Young University-Idaho in the Public Safety Department. He retired from the Rexburg Police Department two years ago after 21 years of service.

11:40 a.m. Rammell has no further questions for Summer. Lori maintained a steady demeanor during Summer’s testimony. The next witness is Rick Schmitt, a retired Rexburg police detective.

11:40 a.m. Rammell has more questions for Summer. He asks her to recall that on the phone call, Lori told Summer the kids “were safe.” “Ms. Shiflet, she lied to you about them being safe,” Rammell says. “I believe so. Yes,” Summer says.

11:38 a.m. Archibald asks Summer if she is in touch with Colby. She is. Archibald says Colby testified that Lori changed after she met Chad. Summer agrees. Archibald has no further questions.

11:38 a.m. Summer now describes Alex as fun and hilarious but sometimes crude. Most weekends, he was at her house playing with her kids. Alex suffered a brain injury as a teenager, and Summer believes it affected him. “He seemed stuck in making teenage decisions. He got in his car accident when he was 16 and made decisions like a 16-year-old most of his life.”

11:36 a.m. Archibald asks Summer if she was concerned about the new religious beliefs. She responds, “Of course. I care about my sister, but I don’t really know what to think about it.”

11:33 a.m. Before 2018, Lori never told Summer that she had been someone else in another life. In late 2018, Lori told Summer about her previous lives and Summer “wanted to believe her,” but it didn’t make sense. Summer doesn’t recall Lori ever using “zombie,” but Lori did tell her about her ability to cast out evil spirits. Lori also told Summer about light and dark scales. Summer had never heard this terminology before.

11:31 a.m. Summer says in late 2018, Lori and Alex both brought up multiple lives and multiple creations to Summer. It was a new teaching and was not consistent with their religious teachings. “It was new to me,” Summer says.

11:30 a.m. Archibald: “Would you ever imagine her sister wanting to kill her kids?” Summer (through tears): “No.” Archibald: “Would you ever imagine your sister wanting to conspire to kill her kids?” Summer (through tears): “No.”

11:29 a.m. Archibald asks if Tylee had health problems. Summer says she had pancreatitis – swelling of the pancreas. Archibald asks to describe Lori and Tylee’s relationship. “Tylee had a little sassy streak in her, but I always felt Lori was very patient with her. Lori loved her and Tylee loved her mom.” Summer says she was never concerned for the safety of Tylee around Lori.

11:28 a.m. Archibald asks Summer to describe Tylee. “I would describe her as beautiful and witty and very talented in a lot of different ways.”

11:27 a.m. Archibald asks if Summer was involved in her sister’s life when Charles and Lori had separated. Summer says yes. She was not aware of Charles filing for divorce until it came out in the media. Summer thought they had reconciled.

11:26 a.m. Summer recalls Lori’s third marriage to Joseph Ryan. Summer got married in 2000 and lived in a separate state, so she wasn’t as close with Lori during that time. Summer says Lori protected her kids from Joe Ryan. Archibald references the call where Summer tells Lori she would never do anything to hurt her children. Summer says that’s because of the way she saw Lori with her kids.

11:24 a.m. Archibald asks Summer about her siblings and their family life growing up. Summer recalls Lori getting married when she was 18. Summer was 16. The first marriage did not last long. Archibald asks about Lori’s second marriage, which lasted “longer than the first but not that long,” Summer says.

11:22 a.m. Archibald begins by saying, “I’m sorry you had to relive that.”

11:21 a.m. Rammell has no further questions for Summer. Sniffling is heard in the courtroom. Jim Archibald will cross-examine Summer.

11:20 a.m. “They were innocent, and they were loved,” Summer says. “Come up with an explanation publicly!” The call cuts off.

11:20 a.m. “There is NOTHING okay about this. NOTHING,” Summer says. Lori responds, “Nothing about this is OK, Summer.” Summer says, “I am telling you because I love you with all my heart, please consider that Chad has lied and been deceived, and you have been deceived, and this is not what you think it is. There is nothing OK about killing children. Nothing. And even if you didn’t kill them and Alex didn’t kill them and Chad didn’t kill them, you threw them away like garbage! In a pet cemetery!” Summer is sobbing and can barely breathe.

11:17 a.m. Lori: “Nobody in the world knows what I’ve been through. You’ve only seen what’s on TV.” Summer: “So I’m deceived? Everyone in the world is deceived?” Lori responds, “Nobody has seen me crying on the floor.” Summer asks about the photos on the beach. “You don’t think your mother and your sister deserve to know that your children are gone?! Why didn’t you call to tell us this?”

11:15 a.m. Summer screams at Lori that she never called to tell her Alex died or that her kids are gone. “You don’t think that will cause pain throughout our entire family?!” Lori says, “You don’t think I’m in pain?” Summer responds, “No, I don’t. You were dancing on the beach, having a great time! You got wedding pictures while your kids are in the ground?” Lori says, “Nobody knows.” Summer says, “Nobody knows except you and the Lord? There is nothing in the scriptures that is godly about hurting a child! They deserve a proper burial with family that loves them in the least!” People in the courtroom are crying as this call is being played. Lori is looking down.

11:14 a.m. Lori says everyone sees what’s on TV. Summer responds, “This has NOTHING to do with what’s on TV.” She screams at Lori about how she defended her on TV and asks for Lori to tell her to the truth. Lori says, “I would love to.”

11:12 a.m. “Lori, if you let this happen to them and put them in the ground like a piece of trash, I don’t know you. … We would have taken them!” Summer is now screaming at Lori. “You cut me and Mom off for four months! Now we find out this out, and you expect me to just keep doing with zero explanation, and you expect me to just keep believing without ever having a question?”

11:11 a.m. Summer asks Lori if she knew they were there. Lori says, “I can’t talk about it.” Summer says she doesn’t know what to say, and the “kids were thrown away like garbage. … It’s too painful.” Lori quietly responds, “Do you think I let that happen?” Summer responds, “Yes, I do.” Summer: “You went off to Hawaii and were dancing on the beach as the kids were on the ground?!?! You had to know they were there! I don’t understand! They were just little kids! I don’t understand!”

11:10 a.m. From the call: “How are you?” Lori asks. Summer responds, “Not good,” as she is sobbing. “I don’t know what to say. I’m willing to listen if you want to talk to me,” Summer says. Lori says she doesn’t know what anybody knows and doesn’t know anything. Lori says she hasn’t talked to anybody. “I know they found Tylee buried in a pet cemetery and JJ buried in Chad’s backyard, and we don’t understand how that happened,” Summer says sobbing. She can barely breathe. “You didn’t tell us. We are devastated.”

11:08 a.m. Rammell asks to play the call for the jury. Summer is crying on the stand and wiping away tears.

11:06 a.m. “I felt lied to and my trust in my sister was broken,” Summer says when she learned the children were dead. Rammell now mentions the video call on June 24, 2020. She received a request from Lori to call her. Rammell now admits the call.

11:05 a.m. Rammell says Summer if she spoke with Lori about the missing kids. Summer says they spoke in February 2020. “I don’t remember the exact wording but she basically told me she knew where they were and they were safe.” Summer says she believed Lori and thought the kids were ok.

11:04 a.m. Summer says she played an active role in the lives of JJ and Tylee. She learned they were missing in December 2019. Summer was not in contact with Lori at the time and did not know where she was. Summer wipes away tears as she speaks.

11:03 a.m. Lori is Summer’s older sister. “Tylee and JJ were my niece and nephew,” Summer says.

11:02 a.m. Lori looks at Summer and smiles as her sister takes the stand. Boyce notes that Summer is here representing Tylee, so she is allowed to observe other witness testimony. She was in the courtroom yesterday and today.

11:02 a.m. Summer Shiflet is called to the stand.

11 a.m. Spencer Rammell, Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, asks for a quick sidebar before the next witness is called.

10:59 a.m. Wood has further questions and asks Ballance if it’s possible to turn GPS data off on one’s phone. Ballance says it is – you can opt out of GPS tracking. Wood has nothing further.

10:58 a.m. Thomas asks about Oct. 19, and Ballance confirms Lori’s phone was in Hawaii that day. Thomas has no further questions.

10:55 a.m. Ballance says he has no GPS locations on Lori or Chad – just Alex Cox.

10:53 a.m. Thomas asks why some text messages can be read or retrieved later, but other messages can’t. Ballance says it depends on which records are maintained by individual cell phone carriers. He says at the time of the investigation, Verizon was the only carrier that kept text messages for three to seven days. The other carriers did not keep records.

10:50 a.m. Thomas asks if Ballance can, with certainty, say that a particular phone was at an exact location on the Daybell property. Ballance says there is no 100% certainty – but estimations.

10:48 a.m. Thomas referencing the presentation the prosecutors displayed. “Great charts if you know what you’re doing and know what you’re looking at, but for the layperson like me, it’s a little difficult.”

10:47 a.m. John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, was not in the courtroom this morning but is now here.

10:46 a.m. Ballance says it took the CAST team about a week to map out Rexburg, St. Anthony and Sugar City.

10:45 a.m. We are back from the morning break. Thomas asks Ballance to describe how “drive-testing” works. Ballance says they get in a car with a piece of equipment that is constantly taking measurements of radio frequencies. They then input the data into a computer program and map things out in relation to cell towers.

10:10 a.m. Boyce calls for a morning recess. We will be back around 10:30 a.m.

10:05 a.m. Thomas asks more questions about Ballance’s background. The agent says the Daybell case is one of his first as a member of CAST – Cellular Analyst Survey Team. Ballance details the training he received.

10 a.m. Thomas begins by asking Ballance about his background and how he became an FBI special agent.

9:58 a.m. Ballance says two incoming messages were received on Tylee’s phone in Hawaii on Dec. 15, 2019. Police believe she had been dead for over three months. Wood has no further questions for Ballance. John Thomas will be conducting cross-examination.

9:55 a.m. Tammy Daybell’s funeral was held Oct. 22 in Springville, Utah. Chad received three text messages from Lori that day. He also responded to at least one text message.

9:53 a.m. Alex Cox’s phone traveled south from the area of Chad’s home around 11:54 p.m. At 12:09 a.m., the phone is north of Idaho Falls.

9:49 a.m. A phone attributed to Alex Cox was located at a church near Chad Daybell’s home around 10:07 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to Ballance. Chad told investigators that Tammy died in her sleep early on Oct. 19. Three text messages were sent to Lori Vallow – one at 11:34 p.m. and two at 11:35 p.m. Ballance says he is not able to look at the content of those messages.

9:46 a.m. Once the 401 number was activated, Ballance says there was “heavy interactions” between Chad, Lori and Alex.

9:42 a.m. Ballance now talking about cell phone activity on Oct. 18, 2019 – the day before Tammy died. Alex’s cell phone was at his Rexburg apartment. Between 1:56 p.m. and 8:54 p.m., text messages were exchanged between Chad, Lori and Alex. There was also a call that was 2,956 seconds (over 49 minutes) between Chad and Lori.

9:40 a.m. Ballance says Chad texted Alex six times that night. The first message was sent at 7:30 p.m. The last message was sent at 10:29 p.m.

9:38 a.m. Numerous text messages were exchanged that night between Chad, Lori and Alex between 5:28 p.m. and 10:31 p.m.

9:37 a.m. By 5:16 p.m., GPS data shows Alex’s phone was back in the area of his Rexburg apartment and it remains at his residence.

9:36 a.m. Ballance says he can not determine the exact route Alex took to get to the Daybell home but at 4:58 p.m., GPS data locates Alex on the same road where Chad lives. Less than 10 minutes later, Alex is on a Sugar City road.

9:33 a.m. Beginning around 4:47 p.m., the Google account history shows the device near the area of the Daybell home, according to Ballance. It is there until 4:56 p.m.

9:29 a.m. The HOMERJMAXIMUS was tracked to Lori’s Rexburg apartment on the afternoon of Oct. 9. He then moved to his apartment. Around 2:42 p.m., the account/device starts to move toward Idaho Falls. It is tracked at or near Sportsman’s Warehouse in Idaho Falls at 3:17 p.m.

9:28 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019, is the same day Tammy Daybell reported a masked man with a paintball gun tried to shoot her in her driveway. You can read more about that here.

9:26 a.m. At 10:27 a.m., a 401 number calls Lori Vallow. The 401 number is attributed to Chad Daybell.

9:20 a.m. Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019. On Oct. 9, Chad sent a text message at 9:57 a.m. to Lori Vallow:

“Gonna stop by the store right now to get that other number working. Hopefully won’t take long.”

He sent a second message at 10:26 a.m.:

“I will call right now from a 401 number.”

9:18 a.m. Alex (or a phone attributed to him) had a 545-second phone call with Lori Vallow (or a phone attributed to her) that morning during this time frame.

9:16 a.m. Ballance explains the HOMERJMAXIMUS Google account history between 10:12 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. on the same morning. It was on Chad’s property at 10:12 a.m. but eight minutes later, the phone has left the property and is south in the Rexburg area.

9:12 a.m. The account registered to HOMERJMAXIMUS was on Chad Daybell’s property from 9:55 a.m. – 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 23. It was tracked near a small pond on Daybell’s property, in the center of the property and in a “close proximity to where JJ Vallow was located,” Ballance says.

9:11 a.m. Jurors are shown a map of Alex Cox’s supposed movements on the morning of Sept. 23. It shows his device was headed north on U.S. Highway 20.

9:04 a.m. Cell phone records show Chad made a call to Alex on Sept. 23 at 9:25 a.m. Chad also called Lori three times between 9:30 and 9:35 a.m. on the same date. Police believe JJ was killed Sept. 22 – Sept. 23.

9:02 a.m. Ballance now explains cell phone activity on Sept. 23 between 3:59 a.m. until 8:34 a.m. Chad sent numerous text messages to Lori.

8:59 a.m. Ballance explains there was a lot of cell phone activity between Chad, Lori and Alex shortly after the phone attributed to the HOMERJMAXIMUS account left Chad’s property the morning of Sept. 9.

8:56 a.m. Between 11:42 and 11:47 a.m. on Sept. 9, the phone attributed to the HOMERJMAXIMUS account was in the vicinity of Chad Daybell’s home, Ballance says.

8:53 a.m. Wood displays a map on the screen showing activity on the HOMERJMAXIMUS account. Alex Cox was the registered owner of the account. We now see a map showing cell phone tower activity on the morning of Sept. 9 between Chad and Lori.

8:52 a.m. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood is questioning Ballance. Wood asks to admit the entire report prepared by Ballance regarding the cell phone activity. Defense attorney John Thomas does not oppose it.

8:50 a.m. Ballance is back on the stand. If you want to get caught up on his testimony, here is a recap of what happened yesterday.

8:48 a.m. Boyce is on the bench, attorneys are back at their tables and jurors are being brought in.

8:36 a.m. We are waiting for Judge Boyce to take the stand. The defense attorneys and prosecutors are likely in a meeting with him as they all left the courtroom. Lori is sitting alone at the defense table with her back to the gallery. She is writing on a yellow notepad.

8:35 a.m. FBI analyst Nick Ballance will be back on the stand first thing this morning. He tracked cell phones belonging to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow and Alex Cox.

8:25 a.m. It’s day 15 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial. She has just walked into the courtroom and is sitting at the defense table with her attorneys. Lori’s sister, Summer Shiflet, is here with her husband, uncle and other family members. I expect that she will take the stand today. When Lori walked in, Summer smiled at her. Here is a photo of them in happier times years ago before the case began.