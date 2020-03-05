FBI releases photos of missing Rexburg kids in Yellowstone and asks for help

REXBURG — The FBI released photos of missing 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan in Yellowstone National Park from September.

The Rexburg Police Department says the last time anyone saw Joshua and Tylee together was at the park Sept. 8, 2019, with their mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her brother Alex Cox, according to court documents. With the release of the photo, the FBI is assisting Rexburg Police in establishing a website for the public to submit photos and videos that may show them at the park.

The website is FBI.gov/Rexburg.

The group was traveling in a Ford-F150 with Arizona License plate CPQUINT, according to a news release.

Joshua was last seen at Kennedy Elementary School on Sept. 23, 2019, in Rexburg Idaho.

Daybell is expected to arrive in Rexburg on Thursday following extradition from Hawaii. She’s being held on $5 million bail. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, misdemeanor resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at (800) THE-LOST.