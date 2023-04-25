'They were just little kids!' Listen to the explosive jail phone call between Lori Daybell and her sister - East Idaho News

BOISE — Summer Shiflet took the stand in her sister’s murder trial Tuesday morning in Ada County.

An emotional 12-minute phone call between Shiflet and Lori Vallow Daybell was played while Shiflet was on the stand. The call was made while Daybell was in the Madison County Jail on June 20, 2020 – eleven days after the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

