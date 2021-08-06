New attorney appointed as co-counsel for Lori Vallow Daybell

IDAHO FALLS — A new attorney has been appointed as co-counsel for Lori Vallow Daybell.

On Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce appointed Jim Archibald to the case. Archibald is a seasoned public defender and happens to be one of the few death-penalty certified attorneys in eastern Idaho. He has represented several high-profile clients in death penalty cases – the most recent being Brian Dripps.

On Thursday, Fremont County prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell, Lori’s husband. Similar intentions were not announced for Lori.

RELATED | Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell

In May, a psychologist found Lori incompetent to proceed to trial and recommended she undergo psychiatric treatment.

Since then her case has been stayed or paused until her mental condition improves. She was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment.

RELATED | Court proceedings on hold after psychologist finds Lori Vallow Daybell incompetent

At present, Mark Means is still listed as the lead attorney for Lori.

Daybell along with her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder among other crimes. The charges are in relation to the killings of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in relation to the death of her former husband Charles Vallow.

Chad is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 30 ahead of the already scheduled November jury trial. It’s not clear when Lori will be back in court.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in Arizona for death of fourth husband Charles Vallow