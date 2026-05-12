 Sheriff's office asks for help finding missing teenager - East Idaho News

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Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teenager

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Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

missing boy
Stetson Reeves | Madison County Sheriff’s Office
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REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Stetson Reeves, 16, was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in Sugar City. He was reportedly wearing camouflage pants, an unknown-colored shirt and sunglasses at the time.

Authorities believe Stetson ran away and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001.

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