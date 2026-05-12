Sheriff's office asks for help finding missing teenager - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Stetson Reeves, 16, was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in Sugar City. He was reportedly wearing camouflage pants, an unknown-colored shirt and sunglasses at the time.

Authorities believe Stetson ran away and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001.