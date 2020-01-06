Sheriff’s office collects 43 items during raid at Daybell home

SALEM — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement removed 43 items from Chad Daybell’s Salem home during a multi-agency raid on Friday.

“We are trying to clarify things and figure out what happened there,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com.

Humphries said the items included computers, cell phones, journals, documents and medications, which have been sent to forensic experts for examination.

RELATED | Police conclude search at Daybell home

The results of those examinations are not expected to be available for several weeks, Humphries said.

On Friday, Fremont County detectives served a search warrant on the home. They were aided by the Rexburg Police Department and the Forensic Unit from the FBI’s Salt Lake City Office. They spent the majority of the day at the home, before returning it to two of Chad Daybell’s sons who live there.

The search of the home had to do with both a missing children case and a suspicious death case.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Joshua and Tylee have been missing since September, and their mother, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and stepfather, Chad Daybell, are refusing to cooperate with police in their attempts to speak with the children to perform a welfare check.

Investigators are also looking into the suspicious death of Tammy Daybell. She was found dead in the Salem home Oct. 19. Authorities initially thought her death was from natural causes but have since deemed her death suspicious and exhumed her remains Dec. 11.

Humphries previously told EastIdahoNews.com investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy, and it could take several weeks before the results are released.

